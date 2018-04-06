Rain cancels Razorback fan event

— A Razorback fan event scheduled for tonight in North Little Rock has been canceled because of rain.

Arkansas football players were scheduled to sign autographs prior to a minor league baseball game at Dickey-Stephens Park. Razorbacks coach Chad Morris will throw out the first pitch at the game between the Arkansas Travelers and San Antonio Missions, weather permitting.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Little Rock metro area tonight.

The Arkansas football team is in town to play its spring football game Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.