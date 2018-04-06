Home / Latest News /
Renewed trade tensions send stocks lower
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
NEW YORK — Stocks are opening lower after President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on Chinese goods.
Industrial companies were especially hard hit by the escalation in trade tensions Friday. Aerospace giant Boeing fell 1.1 percent.
There wasn't much for investors to like in the government's latest jobs report either. Employers added 103,000 jobs last month, the weakest showing in months, and January and February's numbers were also revised lower.
The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,651.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 152 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,347. The Nasdaq composite declined 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,056.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.80 percent.
itryed says... April 6, 2018 at 9:37 a.m.
Economic war with China
Thermonuclear threats with Iran and North Korea
US funded border wall
State Dept dismantled
Nazis praised, people of color
Arrogant SOB hard to even look at , much less listen to
Rails on " fake news", yet in lock step with Anti da Fox and Sinclair News Kool Aid
....then there's Stormy...wife home with 4 month old newborn.
Melania no different that Stormy, in it for $
