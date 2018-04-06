Turkey grabbing coup suspects abroad

ANKARA, Turkey -- In covert operations in 18 countries, Turkey's intelligence agency has snatched about 80 Turkish citizens whom the government suspected of links to the country's 2016 failed coup, a top Turkish official said Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag's comments in an interview with Haberturk television came after Turkey secretly arranged the deportation from Kosovo of six Turkish men -- five teachers and a doctor -- accused of supporting the coup attempt.

The move angered Kosovo's prime minister, who fired the country's interior minister and intelligence chief for not telling him about it, and drew sharp criticism from human-rights groups.

Bozdag said the National Intelligence Agency had similarly "bundled up and brought back" suspects linked to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen in covert operations in 18 countries. He did not name the countries.

S. Korea jet crashes; pilot's body found

SEOUL, South Korea -- Searchers recovered the body of a South Korean pilot who was killed Thursday when his F-15K fighter jet crashed into a mountain in the country's rural south, the air force said. Workers planned to resume their search today for the co-pilot, who was also presumed dead.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or whether the pilots attempted to eject. The air force did not disclose their names or other details.

The air force said in a statement that the pilots were flying back to their base in the city of Daegu after an unspecified mission. It said no civilian injuries or property damage had been reported.

It took more than two hours for dozens of firefighters and rescuers to reach the wreckage on foot.

British military base opens in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain -- Britain opened its first permanent military base in the Middle East in more than four decades on Thursday in the Persian Gulf country of Bahrain, giving the U.K. an expansive presence along key international shipping routes.

The support facility can house up to about 500 navy personnel, including sailors, soldiers and airmen, in a region where maritime security ensures oil shipments and goods make it from Asia to Europe. British officials have described it as the first permanent British base east of the Suez Canal since 1971.

"The aim of the Royal Navy being out here anyway is to enhance and ensure the maritime security in the region, and whether or not that's law and order on the high seas, countering piracy, countering terrorism, making sure that the high seas are all safe for the free-flow of commerce, the free flow of trade to be able to take place," said Commodore Steve Dainton.

The new hub makes it easier for the British navy to conduct longer-term deployments in the Persian Gulf and will offer engineering and logistical support for ships. The facility includes sleeping accommodations, sport facilities and recreational areas for troops.

Germans set bail for ex-Catalan leader

MADRID -- A German court ruled Thursday that former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail pending a decision on his extradition to Spain, finding that the most serious accusation against him isn't punishable under German law.

The state court in the northern town of Schleswig said it set conditions including a $92,000 payment for the 55-year-old to leave jail. It wasn't immediately clear when he would be released.

Puigdemont was detained on a European arrest warrant shortly after entering Germany on March 25. He was trying to drive from Finland to Belgium, where he has been living since fleeing to escape arrest in Spain. He has been held at a prison in Neumuenster.

Spanish authorities accuse Puigdemont of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum last year on Catalonia's independence from Spain.

German prosecutors argued earlier this week that the main charge of rebellion is equivalent to Germany's criminal offense of treason. German law calls for prison sentences for anyone who "undertakes, by force or through threat of force" to undermine the republic's existence or change its constitutional order.

However, the court disagreed Thursday, saying Puigdemont can't be extradited for rebellion.

