Superintendent under investigation after Arkansas school district receives sexual-harassment complaint

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville school district is investigating a sexual-harassment complaint against Superintendent Matthew Wendt by a district employee, according to an attorney representing the School Board.

The board has retained Susan Keller Kendall, a lawyer from Rogers, to advise it concerning the complaint, School Board President Justin Eichmann said Thursday.

"Allegations were reported to the Fayetteville School Board regarding Dr. Matthew Wendt," Kendall said in an email Thursday. "Following receipt of the complaint and pursuant to Fayetteville Public School policy, an investigation was instituted and is ongoing. Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information may be released at this time."

Wendt has been performing his normal duties as superintendent, said Chris Lawson, general counsel to the school district.

Suzanne Clark is representing the woman who made the complaint.

Clark said her client experienced a hostile work environment and unwanted sexual advances by Wendt.

Clark notified Eichmann and Lawson by phone of the allegations March 14. Clark met with Lawson on March 15 to give him a binder of documents that formed the basis for the complaint, according to an emailed letter by Clark to Lawson on Monday.

Clark's letter said her client experienced Wendt's abusive conduct and he stalked her home. The letter claims Wendt threatened to not give her a raise if she refused to have sex with him.

The district has not responded to requests for the documents.

Lawson said he consulted with Eichmann, and the district "immediately instituted an investigation into the allegations."

Two district employees requested leave with pay once the investigation began, and the district granted their request, Lawson said.

"Upon the commencement of this investigation for the last three weeks -- including spring break -- the school district has been conducting an extensive investigation including identifying and interviewing witnesses and reviewing pertinent records that relate to the investigation," Lawson said.

Clark said in the letter she expected more immediate action regarding Wendt's employment.

Clark said she has not yet filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission but said in her letter to Lawson she will.

"There will be a report made to the board and its counsel upon completion of the investigation," Lawson said. "I cannot say when it will be completed, but the district can ensure it will be thorough and complete."

The board has not scheduled a meeting to review the matter.

Metro on 04/06/2018