Severe storms possible in part of Arkansas, then a chance for wintry mix

Parts of Arkansas are at risk for severe storms on Friday, and then a wintry mix may fall in other parts of the state — including as far south as the Little Rock area — on Saturday, forecasters said.

Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread through the day, and severe weather will likely be confined to the state’s southern half, forecasters in North Little Rock said.

Portions of extreme south Arkansas are included in an enhanced risk, meaning numerous, more persistent severe storms will be possible in cities like El Dorado. A larger part of the state had been under that designation, but the latest forecast shifted the enhanced risk further to the south.

Other areas of the state’s south, including Texarkana, are under a slight risk for scattered storms.

Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.

Forecasters say the severe weather threat will shift to the state’s east after midnight Saturday.

Much colder air will then move into Arkansas, bringing overnight lows in the upper 20s across the state’s northwest. Other areas of the state will see temperatures Friday morning in the 30s.

A light wintry mix is possible across north Arkansas late Friday and into early Saturday as subfreezing temperatures take hold in that region.

“Some moisture may remain when this cold air arrives to see a wintry mix across portions of the Ozarks, and even as far south as the Interstate 40 corridor by sunrise,” according to the latest outlook.

Marty Trexler, a senior meteorologist in North Little Rock, said minor accumulation of sleet or light snow is possible Saturday morning, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and decks.

A freeze warning goes into effect Friday night for much of north Arkansas, and a freeze watch will be in effect for the state's west-central and central regions.

Temperatures aren't expected to warm up above freezing in Arkansas until around mid-morning Saturday, the weather service said.

Trexler said it’s not unheard of for Arkansas to experience such a fluctuation in weather types this time of year.

“It’s not unusual when we transition from winter to spring,” Trexler said, noting that there is still plenty of cold air to the state’s north.

“Even into next week, it looks like we may see another system with the same characteristics,” he said. “We’re not totally out of the cold temperatures yet.”