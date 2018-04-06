Shooting in Little Rock lot leaves man dead

A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in a parking lot off Mabelvale Pike that was known to be "a common hangout area" where law enforcement officers knew of no previous trouble, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Lt. Michael Ford said officers responding to a shooting at 8:26 p.m. at 5301 Mabelevale Pike arrived to find a man on the lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Ford said.

One witness was taken to the department's 12th Street substation to be interviewed, Ford said.

Because the parking lot was a hangout area, police believe the "individuals knew each other and there's no threat to the public," Ford said.

The homicide is the city's 13th of the year.

