Shooting in Little Rock lot leaves man dead
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in a parking lot off Mabelvale Pike that was known to be "a common hangout area" where law enforcement officers knew of no previous trouble, a Little Rock police spokesman said.
Lt. Michael Ford said officers responding to a shooting at 8:26 p.m. at 5301 Mabelevale Pike arrived to find a man on the lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Ford said.
One witness was taken to the department's 12th Street substation to be interviewed, Ford said.
Because the parking lot was a hangout area, police believe the "individuals knew each other and there's no threat to the public," Ford said.
The homicide is the city's 13th of the year.
Metro on 04/06/2018
Print Headline: Shooting in LR lot leaves man dead
