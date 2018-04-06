St Louis O-lineman's relationship with Fry strong

Highly recruited offensive lineman Jack Buford relaltionship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry is strong and a major reason why he's looking to visit the Hogs.

Buford, 6-5, 325 pounds of St. Louis Lutheran North has approximately 26 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

His uncle Bobby Joe Edmonds played running back for the Hogs from 1983-1985 before being drafted in the 5th round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he was named to the Pro Bowl as a punt returner as a rookie. Edmonds has spoke highly about his time as a Razorback.