TENNIS

Harding men, ATU women earn regional rankings

The Harding University men and the Arkansas Tech University women are both ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings released Thursday.

Arkansas Tech (9-4, 2-1 Great American Conference) is the second-highest ranked conference team in the region and is 5-2 against in-region opponents. Harding (11-5, 1-0 GAC) has a 5-4 record against teams in the Central Region.

The top four teams in the region advance to the NCAA Division II Tournament. The field of 48 teams will be announced April 24.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Father-daughter combo leads Arkansas honorees

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville diving Coach Dale Schultz and his daughter, freshman Brooke Schultz, were among five Razorbacks who received postseason honors from the SEC on Thursday.

Dale Schultz was named the conference's Diving Coach of the Year for the third time in his career, while Brooke Schultz was named the SEC's Female Diver of the Year and Female Freshman Diver of the Year. She was also named a first-team all-SEC selection and named to the All-Freshman team.

Diver Maha Amer and distance swimmer Peyton Palsha joined Brooke Schultz on the All-Freshman team, while senior diver Nicole Gillis was named a second-team all-SEC selection.

MISCELLANEOUS

Weather forecast forces schedule changes

A forecast of rainy weather over the weekend has forced several schedule changes for events featuring schools across the state. Those schedule changes include:

• Arkansas Tech University's baseball series in Durant, Okla., against Southeastern Oklahoma State has been shifted to a single game Sunday and a doubleheader Monday.

• Ouachita Baptist University's baseball series against the University of Arkansas at Monticello at Rab Rogers Field in Arkadelphia has been moved to a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., with a single game Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

• Henderson State University's baseball and softball series against Southern Arkansas University have been pushed back. The baseball teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m. with a single game at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The softball teams will play a doubleheader Sunday at 2 p.m. and a single game at 4 p.m. on Monday.

• Lyon College's baseball series against Harris-Stowe State has been moved to Saturday and Sunday. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. and will play a single game Sunday starting at noon.

• Arkansas Tech's women's tennis match against Southeastern Oklahoma State has been rescheduled for Sunday and moved to the Ward Tennis Center in Arkadelphia. The match begins with doubles play starting at 4 p.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/06/2018