Style: Symphony Designer House is in its 24th year

The Arkansas Symphony Designer House might be described as music in visual form, with furniture and accessories placed together in harmony in a score of well coordinated colors. And it’s not just in four movements, but it comes in the form of multiple movements … by multiple composers, writes Helaine R. Williams in Style.

Such as the case with the 24th Symphony Designer House, the latest incarnation of the biennial fundraiser for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

The palatial dwelling at 8 Valley Creek View in Little Rock’ Valley Falls Estates, is a display of the work of more than two dozen interior designers. Hosted by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild, the house bears the theme “Designing for Music Education,” a reflection of the statewide use of the fundraiser’s proceeds. The house will be open from Friday to May 13 for tours and several events. Selected items in the various spaces of the house will be for sale.

We look at three designers who lent their talents to three of the home’s featured spaces in Saturday’s Style.