Baseball: Naturals melt down in 9th

SPRINGDALE -- Sam Selman entered the top of the ninth inning with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals enjoying a comfortable four-run lead.

When he left after only recording one out, with the Naturals were down a run after a blown save opportunity.

Selman walked home two runs before giving up a bases-clearing triple to Corpus Christi's Alex De Goti and with it, the lead.

The hit put the Hooks up by one run en route to an 11-9 win Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals overcame an early 4-0 deficit, striking for nine unanswered runs before the ninth inning collapse.

Anderson Miller's three-run double in the sixth gave the home team its first lead of the night before 11 Naturals batted in the inning after they only registered three hits leading up the sixth.

Erick Meija led off the sixth with a single, which ended up being his second of the inning, before Samir Duenez and Elier Hernandez reached base. Corpus Christi's Sean Stutzman walked Corey Toups, bringing in a run, which brought Miller to the plate.

The Naturals would go on to get three more hits in the sixth, scoring one more, before Alfredo Escalera struck out to end the inning.

Corpus Christi tagged Naturals' starter Zach Lovvorn with six hits and three runs in the first two innings in what looked to be a short outing for the right-hander. But Lovvorn withstood the shaky start to throw two scoreless innings without surrendering a hit before he was pulled at the beginning of the fifth.

Short Hops

• Corpus Christi center fielder Myles Straw finished the game with two steals to push his season total to three. Both came in the fifth inning and set the Florida native up to score off of Yordan Alvarez' sacrifice fly.

• Miller's bases-clearing double in the sixth was his second hit of the season. His other hit was also a double.

• The Naturals gave up seven walks in the game, including the two in the ninth that drove in two runs.

On Deck: The Naturals will send out RHP Scott Blewett to face the Hooks while Corpus Christi will put RHP Yoanys Quiala on the mound in the last game of the three-game series today. First pitch is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 04/07/2018