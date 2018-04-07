APRIL 17-18 Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

MAY 4-6 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Monterrey, Mexico.

JUNE 4 Amateur draft starts.

JUNE 13-14 Owners’ meetings, New York.

JUNE 15 International amateur signing period closes.

JULY 2 International amateur signing period opens.

JULY 6 Last day to sign for amateur draft picks subject to deadline.

JULY 17 All-Star Game, Washington.

JULY 29 Hall of Fame inductions, Cooperstown, N.Y

JULY 31 Last day to trade a player without securing waivers.

AUG. 31 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

OCT. 2-3 Wild-card games.