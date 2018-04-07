Garcia family not in mood for wisecracks

Sergio Garcia didn't have a great day at the Masters on Thursday.

On the par-5 15th hole, named Firethorn, Garcia placed five balls in the water and walked away with a 13. It was a depressing look for the defending champion, who dropped all the way near the bottom of the scoreboard.

Of course, Sergio's misfortune was fun for many on Twitter, and even Golf Channel's Rich Lerner made a joke.

"Sergio won't be naming his next kid Firethorn," Lerner tweeted.

This didn't sit well with Sergio or his wife Angela, who just had their first child and named her after the 13th hole, Azalea.

Angela Garcia, a former reporter for the Golf Channel, then fired her shot at Lerner via Twitter.

"Hey @RichLernerGC, the next time you decide to tweet about my future child why don't you use your brain and not do it? Don't be an idiot," she tweeted.

Sergio Garcia wasn't as harsh in his response, yet he was still direct.

"What happened on 15 @TheMasters yesterday was unfortunate for me and it hurt but I tried to handle it like a Masters Champion should. That same hole gave me that green jacket last year so we might end up naming our next kid Firethorn after all, funny man!"

Lerner promptly apologized, calling the tweet "a poorly timed attempt to lighten the mood."

The basic lesson from this: If you can't take a joke, tell your husband not to put five balls in the water on the biggest stage of the year.

The Philadelphia way

The Gabe Kapler Era in Philadelphia is off to a rough start, at least for Kapler himself. He's already had some high-profile issues, notably his decision-making questioned on opening day when he pulled his top pitcher Aaron Nola after 68 pitches with a five-run lead, a bullpen gaffe in the second game of the season -- after which he guaranteed the Phillies would make the playoffs -- and ended his first road trip at 1-4.

Thursday for the Phillies' home opener in Citizens Bank Park, Kapler heard plenty of boos when he was introduced. They weren't scattered boos, either. He was then booed when he took out starting pitcher Nick Pivetta in the middle of the sixth inning with a 3-0 lead. The biggest cheers all day were actually for Eagles Coach Doug Pederson.

The early booing might be small news compared to what could be brewing.

"We'll be OK ... We just need the manager to get out of the way," an anonymous Phillies player told Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Five games into a manager's tenure, that's not what the front office needs to be hearing or reading about.

Then again, it's only five games and surely Kapler is smart enough to make adjustments to his managerial style on the fly. Even the most stubborn people grow into new jobs and learn from mistakes. What the Phillies have to hope is Kapler has self-awareness on areas of dealing with the players and either adjusts or finds ways to massage any concerns within the clubhouse.

Though the quote came from an unnamed Phillies player, outfielder Nick Williams already has voiced his angst to the media. Williams, 24, is considered a key piece of the team's future.

When asked about his lack of playing time, Williams told Philly.com that he blamed "the computers."

"I guess the computers are making [the lineup], I don't know," said Williams, referencing the team's reliance on analytics when charting a lineup. "I don't get any of it, but what can I do? I'm not going to complain about it because I have zero power. I'm just letting it ride."

QUIZ

How old is golfer Sergio Garcia?

ANSWER

38

Sports on 04/07/2018