IN THE NEWS: Trooper uses cable, arrow to save life; bus driver braids girl's hair every morning; man kicks moose

• Roy Sanchez, a New Jersey state trooper, used a computer cable and a decorative arrow to make a tourniquet to save the life of a man who was bleeding profusely after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

• Ramon Nuiry, 57, faces a charge of possessing a firearm on school grounds and other counts after police in Miami said security video showed him returning to campus and taking a handgun from his 8-year-old son's backpack that he had forgotten when he dropped the child off at school.

• Eddie James, 41, who pleaded guilty to robbing a New Orleans bank of $1,100 in a spur-of-the-moment decision on his way to work, kept the money for only about 90 minutes before he called the FBI to confess, court documents show.

• Tracy Dean, a school bus driver in Alpine, Utah, said she tries to treat students as if they were her own children to explain why she began braiding the hair of 11-year-old Isabella Pieri, whose mother died two years ago, every morning when she gets on the bus.

• Cassandra Bryson said a day care center in Kissimmee, Fla., didn't have her permission to share a video on social media of her 2-year-old daughter's terrified reaction to an Easter bunny's visit to a classroom that was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

• Ken Marsh, a spokesman for Alaska's Fish and Game Department, said it's "never a good idea" to approach a moose with a calf after a man escaped with minor injuries when he kicked a moose that was blocking a trail and the moose stomped on his foot in return.

• James Stephens, a former state worker in Georgia, filed an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit after he lost his job when he "pocket-dialed" his boss who overheard Stephens making critical comments as he talked to his wife, which resulted in an ultimatum to Stephens to either resign or be fired.

• Sharon Gongwer of Goshen, Ind., finally received a wayward postcard that her mother had mailed to her from Southern California nearly 60 years ago after the manager of a nearby motel found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets.

• Lizzy Martinez, 17, a high school student in Bradenton, Fla., said she felt humiliated when school administrators said her appearance was distracting her classmates and gave her adhesive bandages to cover her nipples when she didn't wear a bra to school under a long-sleeved gray shirt.

