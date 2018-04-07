Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man, 52, dies week after shooting
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:22 p.m.
A 52-year-old man shot multiple times late last month died of his injuries Saturday morning, Little Rock Police said.
Around 8:20 p.m. on March 31, officers were called to 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a news release. It’s the address of a Kroger grocery store, according to online maps.
In the parking lot, they found Reginald Travis of Little Rock suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious but unable to offer a detailed description of who shot him, police said.
At the time, his injuries were serious but not considered to be life-threatening, the release said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday morning as a result of his injuries, police said.
At this time, there is no suspect information, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man, 52, dies week after shooting
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.