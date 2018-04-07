Little Rock man, 52, dies week after shooting

A 52-year-old man shot multiple times late last month died of his injuries Saturday morning, Little Rock Police said.

Around 8:20 p.m. on March 31, officers were called to 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a news release. It’s the address of a Kroger grocery store, according to online maps.

In the parking lot, they found Reginald Travis of Little Rock suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious but unable to offer a detailed description of who shot him, police said.

At the time, his injuries were serious but not considered to be life-threatening, the release said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday morning as a result of his injuries, police said.

At this time, there is no suspect information, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.