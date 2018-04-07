McBride looking to catch the eye of college coaches

Baptist Prep guard Issac McBride, who is playing for the 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks this spring, has three mid-major offers, but is looking to add offers upper-level programs with his play in the coming months.

“All we have to do is prove and go out and play together as a unit and play as hard as we can and we should be fine,” McBride said. “I want to be able showcase and help my team as much, but not get caught up in the showcasing as much as I do trying to help my team and incorporate being a point guard.”

McBride (6-1, 185 pounds) has offers from Arkansas- Little Rock, Arkansas State and Abilene Christian, and is drawing interest from several schools.

“Georgia Tech is showing some interest now,” McBride said. “Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Wichita State and a lot of other coaches that my coaches won’t tell me because they want stay focused in the classroom and get better on the court ands work on my game as much as possible.”

He said he last heard from Arkansas in early fall, but understands the Razorbacks' pressing need is to replace transferring players Darious Hall and C.J. Jones.

“I feel like that’s a great idea from them,” he said. “Just stay focused on your program and don't worry about us until it’s time, so I respect that.”

He averaged 24.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1,6 steals a game while being named All-Arkansas Prep first team as a junior to lead the Eagles to a 30-6 record and their third consecutive state championship. Baptist Prep defeated Jonesboro Westside 76-52 in the title game.

Baptist Prep also won titles in 1997, 1999, 2009, 2016 and 2017. McBride plans to show college coaches he can be a facilitator.

“I’m just trying to get more people involved,” McBride said. “When you play in an AAU type setting around so many other good players I’m trying to kick and make sure everyone gets the ball and have a point guard check list or a scoring mindset. Thats pretty much what I’m trying to do at the next level and show the coaches I can do that so I can go from mid-major to high major real quick."

McBride, who had eight games of 30 points or more this past season, shot 51 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from beyond the three-point line and 80.2 percent from the free throw line.

He works hard on his shot.

“I probably put up around 500 causally,” McBride said. “When I mean casually like that’s just like a regular day. If I feel good I might put up like 600 to 700.”

College coaches think McBride can help them in several ways.

“They like me as the one,” McBride said. “They don’t see me at any position. They feel like I can play the one through the three in some systems and high majors one and two. There are a lot of small guards that are dominating (Jalen) Brunson, Joel Berry. You have other guards like that are small, but they’re taking over the college basketball game. Trae Young is a great example.”