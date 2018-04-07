Officer fatally shoots parolee after manhunt in Arkansas

Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left the subject of a manhunt dead Friday afternoon.

Searcy County sheriff's deputies and officers from the state Department of Correction were pursuing Daniel Allen Yielding, 23, of Paragould, state police said in a statement. The shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. about 2 miles north of Marshall off Arkansas 27, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers began searching for Yielding on Thursday based on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and reports that Yielding was seen fleeing a home, state police said.

Deputies and state correction officers spotted Yielding armed with a knife in a wooded area Friday afternoon, the release said. According to authorities, Yielding was ordered to drop the knife but refused to comply and moved toward a correction officer, who fired his gun as Yielding advanced.

Yielding's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The Arkansas State Police investigation will be submitted to the Searcy County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of force was consistent with Arkansas law.

Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves said the officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, according to department policy.

