Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park picks and analysis

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 148-446 (33.2 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Maria Rose in the 10th

BEST BET Shoreline in the eighth

LONG SHOT I Am in the seventh

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

***INFINITY SQUARED was overmatched in his last start, but he appears to hold a talent advantage in this field. His best race was on a wet track. YOU'RE KILLIN ME is taking a slight class jump on the heels of a second-place finish, and he is half of a strong entry with the top selection. ARTICULATOR has won consecutive wet-track sprint races, and he is back at his best distance after two lackluster route races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Infinity Squared;Cohen;Diodoro;3-2

1 You're Killin Me;Cohen;Diodoro;3-2

2 Articulator;Court;Gowan;5-2

7 Coach Adams;Stevens;Compton;6-1

4 Tiz Alluptome Now;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

3 Drc All Inclusive;Cabrera;Villafranco;6-1

6 Luckynsuccessful;Canchari;Robertson;15-1

5 Granian;Eramia;Morse;12-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

**CLARISTA has contested an honest pace in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and a drop in class should make him difficult to catch. LUNA MAGIC rallied past the top selection to earn second-place money March 23, and continued improvement makes her a logical threat. ENDLESS BLOOM finished second over a wet track just two races back, and the 25-race maiden does own nine in-the-money finishes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Clarista;Vazquez;Van Meter;5-2

3 Luna Magic;St Julien;Hall;4-1

11 Endless Bloom;Thompson;Ashauer;6-1

7 Siblyline;Quinonez;Witt;10-1

4 Robyns Luckylizard;Santana;Cates;6-1

13 Seaside Surprise;Felix;Nicks;8-1

12 Plenty o' Fires;McMahon;Howard;10-1

9 Trintrin;Court;Jackson;12-1

1 She's a Queen;Eramia;Milligan;10-1

10 Harperstown Road;Loveberry;Hornsby;10-1

6 Claireandjones;Rodriguez;Cannon;20-1

14 Karat Baby;Prescott;Black;20-1

2 Clara's Honour;Sanjur;Martin;30-1

5 Dixistealthcomfort;Wales;Litfin;30-1

3 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

***RUSSELL CAVE was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in a maiden victory at Fair Grounds, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is a good finisher in a field loaded with early speed types. REGALISTIC finished a competitive third on a wet track only two races back. He has consistent early speed and switches to a winning veteran rider. TIZ FUNNY splashed his way to a convincing maiden victory in his 2018 debut, and a subsequent bullet work suggests he may be ready for a repeat performance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Russell Cave;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

1 Regalistic;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

8 Tiz Funny;Gazader;Peitz;6-1

2 Tiz too Much;Eramia;Broberg;5-1

7 Bested;Quinonez;Von Hemel;4-1

3 Fudge Proud;Stevens;Robertson;9-2

4 Spezia;McMahon;Gstafson;6-1

6 How's My Bud;Cohen;Vance;10-1

4 Purse $22,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**TRIPLE CREEK is taking a drop in class after four competitive races at Fair Grounds, and he won a wet-track race last fall at Churchill with rider Joe Johnson aboard. HANDIWORK has not hit the board in four races this season, but his Beyer figures are competitive. He is taking a significant drop for high-percentage connections. TRANSFORMATIVE has finished second in back-to-back races at today's claiming price, and there appears to be enough speed to set up his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Triple Creek;Johnson;Hartman;15-1

1a Handiwork;Cabrera;Villafranco;6-1

10 Transformative;Canchari;Broberg;5-1

3 Mizz Wizz;Prescott;Moquett;3-1

9 Tiznow R J;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

5 Luv Bandit;St Julien;Caldwell;6-1

6 Stealcase;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

1 Susan's Reward;Cabrera;Villafranco;6-1

2 Private Time;Vazquez;Shorter;20-1

8 Midnight's Fantasy;McMahon;Vance;12-1

4 Unbridled Giant;Felix;Mason;20-1

5 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

**CUMBER easily defeated $20,000 maiden-claimers, and leading trainer Steve Asmussen has him spotted to repeat in a bottom-level conditioned-claiming race. DREAMRIDER broke his maiden by nearly 7 lengths sprinting, which followed seven disappointing two-turn races. BAY'S COMMANDER is dropping to the lowest price of his career for winning connections, and he may not have cared for a muddy and sealed track March 29.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Cumber;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

5 Dreamrider;Stevens;Compton;3-1

7 Bay's Commander;Cabrera;Villafranco;8-1

2 Trenton Bridge;Birzer;Van Berg;4-1

6 The Checotah Kid;Thompson;Riecken;10-1

1 Nicky Numbers;Morales;Morse;8-1

8 Quietly Cuba;Sanjur;Martin;20-1

3 Early Double;Loveberry;Milligan;10-1

9 Mane Mission;Rodriguez;Rengstorf;20-1

6 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

**PICKFORD was beaten only a neck in a similar race two races back, and he is dropping in class after a slightly troubled fourth-place finish. He drew the rail and has had a sharp recent work. FLORIDA BOYS has done his best running with moisture in the track, and he is bred to improve at two-turn distances. SHAKEDOWN was beaten by a diminishing head in a $50K claimer, and the one-run closer should be rolling behind an honest early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Pickford;Canchari;DiVito;5-2

3 Florida Boys;Eramia;Morse;4-1

6 Shakedown;McMahon;Holthus;7-2

2 Midnight Run;Cabrera;Hartman;3-1

4 Single Gem;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

7 Inge;Santana;McKnight;8-1

5 Sidney's Ransom;Morales;Gorder;15-1

7 The Arkansas Breeders', purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

*I AM dominated maiden-allowance rivals in his only previous race around two turns, and he was sharp in defeat in a useful sprint tune-up. He drew a favorable post and may be one of few who actually want to run this far. K J'S NOBILITY defeated the top selection in the aforementioned sprint tune-up, and he has won his past two on a wet track. He switches to the leading rider. GLACKEN'S GHOST suffered a tough-luck defeat in the 6-furlong Nodouble, and the four-time winner at Oaklawn is another who will appreciate a wet racing surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 I Am;McMahon;Ives;15-1

2 K J's Nobility;Santana;Garcia;12-1

10 Glacken's Ghost;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

8 Five O One;Stevens;Cox;3-1

5 J.E.'s Handmedown;Vazquez;Altamirano;6-1

3 Racer;Court;Fires;7-2

7 Midnight Ruler;Flores;Dixon;12-1

4 Primarily Gold;Cabrera;Villafranco;20-1

6 Arch Revenge;Morales;Garcia;15-1

9 Chantmeupbaby;Johnson;Hartlage;20-1

11 Strawn's Cash;Eramia;Cates;30-1

8 Purse $81,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***SHORELINE finished his debut preparations with a swift 5-furlong gate drill at Fair Grounds. He is a half-brother to a pair of very talented runners, and trainer Steve Asmussen has been very good with his maidens this season. NOTTOWAY lost a late lead in a tough-luck loss and returns from a five-month vacation. He benefits from the race and is bred to excel on a wet surface, assuming the track is wet at this point in the day. WYATT'S TOWN has shown early speed in four consecutive in-the-money finishes while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures, but he is also a three-time beaten favorite.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Shoreline;Stevens;Asmussen;7-2

3 Nottoway;Thompson;Van Meter;3-1

9 Wyatt's Town;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

7 Industrialist;Cabrera;Lukas;7-2

8 Inca Chief;Loveberry;Morse;10-1

4 Mojo Man;Morales;DiVito;10-1

2 Bobby Jack;Eramia;Moquett;15-1

6 Greeley Can Win;Court;Thomas;20-1

5 San Juan Diego;St Julien;Moquett;30-1

9 The Carousel. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

**VERTICAL OAK has not raced since October, but she is a multiple graded stake-winner who has been sensational when at her best. MYTHICAL TALE won an unusually fast optional-claiming race, and the steadily improving 4-year-old filly keeps Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens. MARQUEE MISS finished second behind Mythical Tale after finishing second in the Spring Fever, and she is one that needs a fast track for her best race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Vertical Oak;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

5 Mythical Tale;Stevens;Cox;2-1

1 Marquee Miss;McMahon;Mason;6-1

3 Swing and Sway;Cabrera;Moquett;5-2

2 Thoughtless;Cohen;Robertson;12-1

6 Impasse;Thompson;Lukas;15-1

10 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

****MARIA ROSE was full of run in a vastly improved second-place finish, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. She is dropping into a state-bred maiden-claiming race for the first time. EARLE STATION has finished with energy in all three of his sprint races, and he has a license to show marked improvement at today's route distance. IT'S BELLAMY TIME contested the pace into a deep stretch in a competitive third-place finish, and the 3-year-old is improving with every race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Maria Rose;Prescott;Jansen;7-2

5 Earle Station;McMahon;Cates;5-1

3 It's Bellamy Time;Birzer;Roberts;4-1

2 Fort Given;Quinonez;Irwin;6-1

6 Heart Shot;Rodriguez;Ives;15-1

11 Gallopingguinness;Court;Morse;9-2

12 The Psychic;Gazader;Moquett;8-1

9 Rickey Lee;Loveberry;Hornsby;12-1

10 What's in the Box;Pompell;Smith;20-1

7 Iza Innocent;Felix;Nicks;20-1

4 P C Suspect;Canchari;Martin;30-1

1 Early Shipman;Bedford;Loy;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The Diodoro entry and Articulator appear tough to beat in the first half of the early double. Clarista is a formidable filly in the second race and may be a single depending on one's opinion of Lunar Magic. The late Pick-4 begins in the seventh, and the race is very capable of producing an upset, so spreading out is advised. The eighth race has a strong first-timer in Shoreline, but spreading a bit is the wise thing to do. The ninth has a talented filly in Vertical Oak, but the layoff is a concern, so I'll use two. Maria Rose is a filly against the boys, but she is a single in my mind.

Sports on 04/07/2018