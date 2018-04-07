Sports Briefs

Ferrell takes over as athletic director at The New School

David Ferrell, who took over as boys basketball coach at The New School in Fayetteville, will also assume the duties of athletic director, head of school Dennis Chapman announced earlier this week.

He will officially take over June 1 to replace Clayton Harrell, who left to pursue other career interests, Chapman said. Ferrell spent four seasons as men's basketball coach at the University of the Ozarks. Ferrell also had more than 500 wins in 24 years as boys basketball coach at West Fork. He also served as athletic director there for 12 years.

The New School Cougars are slated to play their first varsity basketball schedule next year. The team played a junior varsity schedule this past year.

Vaught accepts position with Ozark Catholic Academy

Ozark Catholic Academy has named former West Fork boys basketball coach Cody Vaught as its coach of athletic programs and director of admissions.

Ozark Catholic, located in facilities on the campus of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tontitown, will open its doors in August to ninth- and 10th-grade students. The Griffins will play a junior varsity schedule for two years, then will become affiliated with the Arkansas Activities Association at the start of the 2020-22 reclassification cycle.

"We are excited about Cody joining the founding faculty at OCA," said John Rocha, head of school for Northwest Arkansas' first Catholic high school. "Vaught's local experience in coaching will allow us to build an athletic program and to begin in the best way possible."

Vaught spent the past four seasons at West Fork, where he led the Tigers to three conference titles and district tournament championships in 2016 and 2017. He also served as head boys basketball coach and track coach at Hector from 2012-14 and served as an assistant coach at Lincoln, West Fork and Ozark from 2006-12.

