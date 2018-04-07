Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Lavaca 6, Hackett 0

Rey Lozano was dominant on the hill, allowing just four hits with 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout Wednesday.

Lozano helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Tripp Lile had a triple and an RBI for Lavaca.

Lavaca 5, Johnson County Westside 2

The Golden Arrows scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 2-2 tie and grab the win Thursday.

Draven Gill rapped an RBI-double, while Rey Lozano drove in a run with a groundout in the sixth. Lozano finished 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored one. Gill and Jered Denton added two hits each for Lavaca (9-3).

Trey Castor pitched two scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

PREP SOFTBALL

Van Buren 5, Springdale Har-Ber 2

The Pointers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit in 7A-West action Monday at J.B. Hunt Park.

Whitney Ellis smacked a three-run triple with two outs in the seventh inning to give Van Buren the lead. Ellis' blast drove in Cali Jones, Caroline Davis and Natalie Scherrey.

Richelle Stacy earned the win for Van Buren in a complete game. Cearra McPherson took the loss.

Janelle Parga also tripled for the Pointers. Sophie Wood belted a two-run home run for Har-Ber.

Bentonville 8, Rogers Heritage 3

Keelah Griffin went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Haley Cornell added three hits to lead the Lady Tigers (16-2, 6-0) to the 7A-West win.

Three other Bentonville players had two hits apiece. Cailey Cochran picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over seven innings. She struck out seven and walked one.

Rogers High 5, Bentonville West 4

Leyton Robinson hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Lady Mounties to the 7A-West Conference win.

Rogers (9-7, 4-1 7A-West) took a 3-0 lead in the first on only one hit, but West bounced back with four in the third. Courtney Storey and Sadie Beeman drove in one run each for the Lady Mounties.

Beeman picked up the win, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings. She struck out five and walked one. Madison Heinle picked up the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Hallie Wacaser went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, while Ryen Rassi drove in two for West (13-4).

Sports on 04/07/2018