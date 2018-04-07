Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, April 07, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Central Arkansas city's treasurer arrested after child porn found, authorities say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

PHOTO BY SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kenneth Miller

Police arrested the Alexander city treasurer Thursday after finding pornographic images of children in his possession, according to an arrest report.

Kenneth Miller, who was appointed as treasurer in April 2015, was taken to the Saline County jail on 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit content involving a child, according to the report.

Miller, 66, was arrested by an Arkansas State Police special agent about 2 p.m. Thursday, the report said.

Metro on 04/07/2018

Print Headline: State police make child-porn arrest

