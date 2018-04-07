Central Arkansas city's treasurer arrested after child porn found, authorities say

Police arrested the Alexander city treasurer Thursday after finding pornographic images of children in his possession, according to an arrest report.

Kenneth Miller, who was appointed as treasurer in April 2015, was taken to the Saline County jail on 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit content involving a child, according to the report.

Miller, 66, was arrested by an Arkansas State Police special agent about 2 p.m. Thursday, the report said.

