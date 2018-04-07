TRACK AND FIELD

Two from UA nominated for scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE — Taliyah Brooks and Jamarco Stephen of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women’s and men’s track and field teams have been nominated by the school for the SEC’s Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, the conference office announced Friday.

The SEC honors one male and one female representative from all 14 conference schools each year with the $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. The remaining 26 nominees each receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Brooks, a senior from Wichita Falls, Texas, is a nine-time All-American and this year won the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships. She is a two-time SEC champion in the heptathlon and pentathlon and twice was Texas Relays heptathlon champion. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications in 2016 and is on schedule to complete a master’s degree this summer. She is president of Arkansas’ Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Stephen, a senior from Friendswood, Texas, is a five-time All-American as a member of Arkansas’ relay teams. He’s a member of SAAC and has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times.

The McWhorter scholarship winners are chosen by a committee of SEC faculty athletics representatives and will be honored at the conference’s spring meetings in June.

FOOTBALL

UCA signs WR from Florida

Marcus Lodge, a 6-4, 185-pound wide receiver from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., has signed with the University of Central Arkansas.

UCA Coach Nathan Brown said Lodge, who played for one of the top high school programs in Florida, will give the Bears another big target at the receiver position.

The Bears, coming off two consecutive Football Championship Subdivision Playoff appearances, will host their annual Purple-Gray spring game at 2 p.m. today.

BASEBALL

Georgia State drubs Arkansas State

Georgia State capitalized on the long ball as it defeated Arkansas State University 12-3 on Friday in Atlanta.

The Red Wolves (11-14, 3-7 SBC) fell behind 11-1 after six innings as the Panthers (14-15, 3-6 SBC) belted four home runs, including one from right fielder Brandon Bell, who went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle. Bell also scored three runs and drove in three runs as Georgia State got 11 of its 14 hits from its top four hitters.

Grant Hawkins led the Red Wolves with three hits and a RBI.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas rally falls short

Facing a shutout heading into the final inning, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville put together a rally in the top of the seventh but couldn’t do enough to win as it fell 2-1 to South Carolina on Friday in Columbia, S.C.

Autumn Buczek had an RBI single, and Tori Cooper and Kayla Green each had two hits for the Razorbacks (28-7).

UCA splits with Stephen F. Austin

Freshman Rio Sanchez allowed four hits in her second shutout of the season as the University of Central Arkansas came back to defeat Stephen F. Austin 5-0 in the second game after falling 5-4 in a doubleheader opener Friday in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Ryan McTaggart homered and Kate Myers drove in two runs for the Bears (20-16) in the second game.

The Bears totalled nine stolen bases on the day, including four by Felts.