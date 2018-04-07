TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL

Today’s games
TRAVELERS VS. MISSIONS
WHEN 5:10 p.m. (doubleheader) WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Game 1 Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.97 ERA in 2017); Missions: LHP Logan Allen (7-9, 2.95 ERA in 2017). Game 2 Travs: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (3-3, 4.35 ERA in 2017); Missions: TBD. TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game. PROMOTIONS The first 1,000 people receive a 2018 Travs calendar. Postgame fireworks following the second game of the doubleheader. SHORT HOPS Friday night’s game was postponed because of inclement weather. All tickets purchased for Friday’s game are good for any remaining Travs regular-season home game this season and must be redeemed in person at the Travelers’ box office.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. San Antonio (DH), 5:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. THURSDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
San Antonio at Arkansas, ppd., rain Corpus Christi 11, NW Arkansas 9
Midland 6, Springfield 3 Frisco 10, Tulsa 5
TODAY’S GAMES All times Central
San Antonio at Arkansas (DH), 5:10 p.m. Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Midland, 7 p.m. Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 4:05 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Tulsa at Midland, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
