FOOTBALL

Carolina’s Davis suspended

Carolina Panthers veteran linebacker Thomas Davis said Friday that he has been suspended four games by the NFL for testing positive for a banned substance. Davis posted a video on his Twitter account acknowledging he tested positive for an estrogen blocker but said “in no way would I ever do anything to cheat this game.” Davis, a former Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner, said he has been taking the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues. He said he has a clear conscience about the situation knowing he didn’t do anything intentionally wrong. Davis, 35, plans to serve the suspension in what he previously said would be his 14th and final season with Carolina before retiring. Davis started 15 games last season for Carolina.

Browns trade QB Hogan

The Cleveland Browns traded their third quarterback of the offseason, sending Kevin Hogan to the Washington Redskins. The teams announced the deal Friday that includes swapping sixth-round picks. Cleveland acquires the 188th pick from Washington for No. 205, which it previously acquired from New England for cornerback Jason McCourty. Hogan follows Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer out the door in Cleveland. The Browns acquired cornerback Damarious Randall as part of the Kizer trade with Green Bay that included flip-flopping fifth-round picks, and got a 2019 seventh-rounder from Jacksonville for Kessler. Cleveland, which has the first overall pick in the draft, also traded with Buffalo for Tyrod Taylor, the expected starter, and signed veteran Drew Stanton to a two-year deal. Hogan, 25, has thrown for 621 yards, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and rushed for a score in eight games with Cleveland, including one start. The McLean, Va., native will compete with established No. 2 QB Colt McCoy to back up recently acquired Alex Smith.

Patriots sign Matthews

The New England Patriots signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews as they continue jumbling their targets for Tom Brady. Matthews, 25, has played four NFL seasons, three with the Eagles and last season with the Bills (2017). In 56 NFL games with 42 starts, he has 250 receptions for 2,955 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) by Philadelphia in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He was traded from Philadelphia to Buffalo along with a third-round draft pick last summer for cornerback Ronald Darby.

BASKETBALL

Sexton turning pro

Collin Sexton, Alabama’s dynamic freshman point guard, is heading to the NBA. Sexton announced his decision Friday and said he plans to hire an agent. A projected lottery pick, he led Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012, thanks partly to a personal hot streak in the SEC Tournament. Sexton was a consensus top 10 recruit out of Mableton, Ga. He was the SEC’s No. 2 scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was also tied for fifth with an average of 4.5 assists. He would be Alabama’s first draft pick since Richard Hendrix was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft. The Tide haven’t had a first-rounder since Gerald Wallace was picked by 25th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2001. Also announcing Friday that they were entering the draft were Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox and Auburn sophomore Jared Harper. Knox said he will hire an agent. The Tampa, Fla., native averaged a team-high 15.6 points while leading the Wildcats to a fourth consecutive SEC Tournament championship and the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Harper said he’s not planning to hire an agent. Underclassmen have until June 11 to withdraw from the draft if they don’t sign with an agent. Harper averaged 13.2 points, had 185 assists and was a second-team All-SEC performer on 2017-2018.

Wooden winners

Jalen Brunson of national champion Villanova and A’ja Wilson of South Carolina won the John R. Wooden Award as national players of the year Friday night. They received their trophies during the fourth annual College Basketball Awards in a nationally televised show from The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. Brunson also claimed the Bob Cousy point guard of the year award, having averaged over 18 points while helping Villanova win its second national title in three years. Brunson claimed a slew of honors, including The Associated Press men’s player of the year. Brunson is the second player to win the national title and Wooden Award in the same year, and the first Wildcats player to earn the Wooden honor. Villanova’s Jay Wright received the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching honor.

MOTOR SPORTS

Stewart-Haas 3 on front

Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer will start in the top three spots in Sunday’s NASCAR Monster Energy Serie race at Texas Motor Speedway after a weather-shortened qualifying session. Busch, Harvick and Bowyer were the fastest in the first round of qualifying Friday, but the second and third rounds never took place. There was initially a delay because of lightning in the area soon after the first round had been completed to determine the top 24 drivers. The second and third rounds of qualifying were eventually canceled because of more lightning and threatening weather. Bowyer is coming off a victory two weeks ago at Martinsville, which snapped his 190-race winless streak that dated back to 2012. Harvick is a three-time winner this season and won at Texas in November.

TENNIS

Goerges, Keys advance

Germany’s Julia Goerges continued her strong season by defeating defending champion Daria Kasatkina to reach the semifinals of the Volvo Car Open on Friday in Charleston, S.C. Goerges, the fifth seed who’s ranked No. 13 in the world, overpowered the third-seeded Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-3 with nine aces — she won 84 percent of her points on her first serve — to advance to the final four at the WTA’s opening clay-court tournament. Goerges, who won earlier this year at the WTA’s New Zealand event, will face No. 8 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who ended the surprise run of Kristyna Pliskova with a 6-4, 6-0 victory. American Madison Keys, the U.S. Open runner-up last year, also advanced, prevailing in an all-U.S. match with Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

BASEBALL

Brewers closer to DL

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star closer Corey Knebel was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks because of a strained left hamstring. Knebel was walking with a limp Friday, a day after he was injured while pitching against St. Louis. He had a 1.78 ERA and 39 saves in 45 chances last year, supplanting Neftali Feliz as closer in early May. Knebel struck out 126, tying Boston’s Craig Kimbrel for the most among major league relievers, and set a big league record by opening the season with at least one strikeout in 45 consecutive games. Knebel blew a save chance on opening day, struck out the side in getting a save at San Diego the following day, then didn’t get in a game up Thursday. He entered in the ninth inning with the Brewers trailing by six runs.

Red Sox prospect suspended

Top Boston Red Sox third base prospect Michael Chavis was suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Chavis was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and signed for a bonus of $1,870,500. He tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a steroid used by many East German athletes that no longer is sold commercially. The 22-year-old hit .318 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI in 59 games last year for Salem of the Class A Carolina League, then was promoted in mid-June and batted .250 with 14 home runs and 39 RBI in 67 games for Portland of the Class AA Eastern League.