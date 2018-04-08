COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

April 9

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — The Arkansas Coding Academy will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Are all invited to meet the staff and learn about the opportunities coding offers. For more information, call Anita at (501) 450-1715.

April 9 and May 14

Lunch and Learn Program

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present a new series, Lunch and Learn, at noon every second Monday. Participants, who are asked to bring a sack lunch, will hear about the amazing state of Arkansas. On Monday, Emily Beahm from the Arkansas Archeological Survey will discuss Arkansas Prehistory, and on May 14, Dr. Reinaldo Morales of the University of Central Arkansas will present a program titled Rock Art in Arkansas. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

April 10

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The group will have a business meeting with emphasis on the Area II meeting set for May 8 in Marshall. All retired school personnel are encouraged to attend and become members of the state group, the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

April 11

MFA Workshop Reading

CONWAY — The fourth graduating class of the University of Central Arkansas’ Arkansas Writers MFA Workshop will read from their work at 7 p.m. April 11 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. The readings are free and open to the public. Participating writers include Khillian Alexander of Spokane, Washington; Enbarr Coleman of Spiro, Oklahoma; Drew Cook of Hot Springs; Shane Curry of Warren; J.J. McNiece of Conway; and Callie Smith of Mabelvale. For more information, contact Stephanie Vanderslice, director of the MFA Workshop, at (501) 450-5764.

UCA Percussion Ensemble Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Percussion Ensemble will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. in UCA’s Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include “Tinplay,” by Per Andreasson; “Music for Pieces of Wood,” by Steve Reich; and “White Pines,” by Michael Burritt. For more information, contact Paige Rose, chair of the UCA Department of Music, at (501) 450-5752 or prose@uca.edu.

April 11-13

Tuba-Euphonium Spring Fling

CONWAY — David Zerkel, professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Georgia, will present a full recital as part of the University of Central Arkansas’ Tuba-Euphonium Spring Fling. The concert, free and open to the public, is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. Zerkel will be accompanied on piano by John Krebs, associate professor of music and chair of the humanities area at Hendrix College. Two other events, both for tuba and euphonium students, include a lecture on careers and music at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Snow Fine Arts Hall 120 and a Zerkel masterclass at 2 p.m. Friday in Snow Fine Arts 107.

April 12

Conway Arts Awards

CONWAY — The Conway Arts Awards celebration and reception, sponsored by the Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA), will take place at 7 p.m. in the Trieschmann Fine Arts Building at Hendrix College. Karen Griebling, professor of music at Hendrix, will be recognized with the Faulkner County Library Lifetime Achievement Award, and a variety of other awards will be given. The public is invited to attend the free ceremony, which will be followed by a reception at 8 p.m.; refreshments will be served.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. at the new Maumelle Center on the Lake, 2 Club Manor Cove, behind Kroger and the new fire station. The speaker will be Doug Shackleford from Central Arkansas Water, who will tell the group about the process involved in switching Maumelle water over to Little Rock water. All who are 50 or older are invited to attend this informative meeting. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact chapter president Carol Slaymaker at (501) 529-9833 or membership chairwoman Kathy Kafka at (501) 851-4771.

Master Gardener April Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. in Room 414 of First Assembly of God Church, 124 E. G St. The topic will be Native Trees and Shrubs for Landscaping, and the speaker will be Jon Barry, assistant professor of forestry-extension. The public is invited to attended.

Networking and Business Development

CONWAY — Networking and Business Development will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Participants will learn the art of networking and ways to build and leverage a business network. This is a free course sponsored by Old Chicago. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

April 12-15

UACCM’s Steel Magnolias opens Thursday

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton Theatre will present Robert Harling’s comedy-drama Steel Magnolias at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. April 15 in the Fine Arts Auditorium on campus. Jim Harris, UACCM’s theater and speech instructor, will direct the play. For tickets in advance, call (501) 977-2045, visit the Student Accounts window in the University Center lobby or buy them at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for UACCM students and employees. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For more information, contact Jim Harris at (501) 977-2118 or harris@uaccm.edu.

April 13

Fashion Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — The 25th annual Fashion Gala, presented by the Xi Gamma Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Parish Hall, 250 Woodlawn Drive. The event will feature prizes on display, homemade desserts and a style show. Style-show tickets are $7, and raffle tickets are two for $1 — both available at the door. Proceeds will be donated to local charitable organizations.

April 13 and 14

Spring Plant Sale

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Department of Agriculture will host its 35th annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Tech Greenhouses on the north side of the campus. Signs will direct customers to the greenhouses, 380 W. Harrell Drive. Matthew S. Wilson, assistant professor of agriculture and director of the plant sale, said that annual flowering plants, potted flowering and foliage plants, hanging baskets and vegetable transplants will be among the items available for purchase. For more information, call (479) 968-0251.

April 14

Concord Gifted and Talented 5K Run/Walk

HEBER SPRINGS — There will be a 5K Run/Walk at Josh Park Trail (Dam Site Park) at 10 a.m., hosted by Concord Gifted and Talented. Packet pickup and registration will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Race fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students if registered by Friday, or $25 and $20, respectively, the day of the race. For more information, call or text (870) 668-6079 or (870) 307-8241. To register online, go to racesignup.com, and type in “Concord GT” under “Find a Race.”

Spaghetti Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will hold its spaghetti and sausage dinner, featuring homemade rolls and peach cobbler, from 4-7 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2876.

Book Signing

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will welcome Cecelia Wilson, Arkansas author of Back to Bremen, at a book signing at 10 a.m. Back to Bremen depicts the true World War II story of Marta Röpke, a mother who risks everything to see that her children survive the war that has come to her doorstep. Joining Wilson will be Cabot resident Edith Röpke Harris, whose childhood in Nazi Germany is the basis for Wilson’s book. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. Find out more by visiting www.BackToBremen.com or www.facebook.com/CeceliaWilsonAuthor.

Business Protocol

CONWAY — Business Protocol will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., at the University of Central Arkansas. Participants will learn proper business protocol and practical skills. ​For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Cooking Conquests: Tuscan Farmhouse

CONWAY — Cooking Conquests: Tuscan Farmhouse will meet from 4-6 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Teresa Conquest will show participants how to make layered cheese torte, grilled spring vegetables with balsamic glaze, baked feta with roasted peppers and olives, and more For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Cereal Drive

MORRILTON — The Conway County Care Center, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, will conduct a cereal drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Care Center Thrift Store, 108 W. Broadway St., will be open for people to shop or drop off cereal donations. Kroger will also accept donations Saturday for the drive. For more information, call the Care Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Fridays at (501) 354-1454.

Ongoing

UCA Spring BA/BFA Senior Show and Reception

CONWAY — The Baum Gallery at the University of Central Arkansas will present the Spring BA/BFA Senior Show through April 26. An opening reception is set for 2-4 p.m. today at the Baum Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The Baum Gallery, in McCastlain Hall, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 10-7 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, contact Brian Young at (501) 450-5793 or Bkyoung@uca.edu.

Arms and the Man

CONWAY — The UCA Theatre will present Arms and the Man, by George Bernard Shaw, in the Bridges/Larson Theatre in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and again April 19 and 20; and at 2 p.m. Saturday and April 21. UCA’s Stacy Pendergraft will be the guest director. Tickets, at $10 for the general public and free to UCA students, can be purchased at UCA Ticket Central in the box office at Reynolds Performance Hall and online at www.uca.edu/tickets. Box-office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at (501) 450-5092 or melissap@uca.edu.

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month, April 20 through Oct. 19, at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Cheers! Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Cheers! is the North Central Arkansas Artist League’s free original art exhibit at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65 on the south side of Clinton. On display until April 23, the collection includes 50 paintings by 11 local artists. Artwork is exhibited in the hallways, both upstairs near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. All paintings are for sale at prices ranging from $15 to $325. A portion of each sale will benefit projects by the Hospital Auxiliary. For more information, call Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, takes place every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

UCA Jazz Ensembles Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Jazz Ensembles will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 15 in UCA’s Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The Dixieland Band, Jazz II and Jazz I will perform. It will be the final UCA Jazz Ensembles concert for Jackie Lamar, professor of saxophone and director of the UCA Dixieland Band, who will retire in May after 32 years at UCA. Jazz Ensemble II is directed by Larry Jones, and Jazz Ensemble I is directed by Gail Robertson. For more information, contact Lamar at (501) 450-3163 or jackiel@uca.edu.

Knife Skills With Chef Brandon

CONWAY — Knife Skills With Chef Brandon will meet from 6-8 p.m. April 18 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Chef Brandon Douglas will cover the fundamental skills of slicing, dicing, mincing and peeling, using chef’s knives, paring knives and peelers. He will also guide participants step by step through the process of fabricating a chicken and preparing a delicious meal. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. April 19 at the Maumelle Country Club. The cost is $15. The program guest will be Jim Munns, a dulcimer educator and award-winning player. For reservations, call Betty McBurnett at (501) 664-7196 by April 16.

UCA Women’s Leadership Network

CONWAY — The UCA Women’s Leadership Network’s Year-End Celebration will take place from 3-4 p.m. April 20 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the success of the first year of the Women’s Leadership Network. This is a free event, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Kim Sanders Lecture

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will welcome Kim Sanders of the Central Arkansas Library System’s Butler Center for Arkansas Studies as she presents a lecture, Japanese American Incarceration in World War II Arkansas, at 2 p.m. April 21. The lecture uses photographs, artwork and documents created during the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans to address themes of identity, community, civil rights and justice. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Driggers Piano Festival

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music will feature the fifth O. Samuel Driggers Piano Festival from 9 a.m. to noon April 21. The event is open to piano students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. Students will play two pieces from memory and receive comments from a judge. They will compete within their division based upon school grade. The deadline to register is Wednesday. For more information and an application form, visit www.uca.edu/csm/special-programs or call the Community School of Music office at (501) 450-3672.

Art Journaling Session 2

CONWAY — Art Journaling Session 2 will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Art journaling has become a popular way for artists to explore their creativity, record their lives and practice techniques such as drawing and painting. Participants will leave the class with all of the knowledge necessary to create art journals. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — The Arkansas Coding Academy will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. Are all invited to meet the staff and learn about the opportunities coding offers. For more information, call Anita at (501) 450-1715.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar will take place June 1 and 2 at the school, 106 N. St. Joseph St. A traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 2 in the school gym, with carry-out dinners available. Various activities will be available for all ages on both nights, including a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, and a silent auction. The grand prize for the raffle is a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport, with the drawing the evening of June 2. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

