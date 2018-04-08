COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 8

White County Iris Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the home of Paul Love, 605 E. Race Ave. James Bledsoe, a member of the Hot Springs Iris Society and an American Iris Society-trained iris-show judge, will present a program on how to choose and prepare an iris for best results in competition. Final plans for the annual WCIS-sponsored iris show, set for April 26 at the downtown Regions Bank in Searcy, will be discussed. All are welcome to attend the meeting.

Izard County Historical Society Meeting

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the Izard County Senior Center on Arkansas 9, south of Brockwell. The David Blankenship family will present a program of music and stories from “the old days” in Izard County. Blankenship was formerly a school counselor at Calico Rock High School. The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

Doublewide, Texas Cancellation

JACKSONVILLE — The Community Theater of Jacksonville’s production of Doublewide, Texas, set to show today, has been canceled. The play has been rescheduled for July 27-29.

Harding University Chorus Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Chorus will present an end-of-the year concert at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Rhodes-Reaves Field House. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

April 9

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. at the Carmichael Center. The Saxophone Quartet from Riverview will perform. The group will install officers and take suggestions for programs for next year.

HELP Meeting

CABOT — HELP (the Housing, Educational, Learning Program) is being developed to assist the homeless in Lonoke County. The group will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, call Allen Miller at (501) 203-5715.

April 10

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The group will have a business meeting with emphasis on the Area II meeting set for May 8 in Marshall. All retired school personnel are encouraged to attend and become members of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

April 11

Independence County Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 1553 S. St Louis St. Guest speakers will be the superintendents from the four Independence County school districts. All retired school personnel are invited to attend this informative meeting.

Izard County Election Commissioners Meeting

MELBOURNE — The Izard County election commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in the Conference Room of the Izard County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (870) 670-4877.

April 12

Community Health Care Conference

SEARCY — A community health care conference titled Combating the Prescription Drug Abuse Epidemic will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Education Classroom at Unity Health’s Specialty Care Campus, 1200 S. Main. Guest speakers will include Dr. Scott Palmer of the Mayo Clinic, Jimmy McGill of the Exodus Project and Josh Brown of Harding University. Registration is free but required. A box lunch will be provided. RSVP to (501) 268-2458 or scc@searcychamber.com.

April 13

Red Hot Ladies Luncheon

BATESVILLE — Arkansas philanthropist Sharon Bale, who reigned as Miss Arkansas 1967, will be the featured speaker at the 2018 Red Hot Ladies Luncheon in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. The doors will open at 11 a.m. for a silent auction. Open-seating tickets are $25 each, and reserved sponsorship tables for eight are $200. To reserve tables or for more information, call (870) 698-6234. Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at Citizens Bank’s Main and Eagle Mountain branches. Proceeds will go to Family Violence Prevention Inc. in Batesville.

The Jane Austen Experience

SEARCY — Harding University’s Women for Harding will host The Jane Austen Experience at 11:30 a.m. in the David B. Burks American Heritage Conference Center. The event will begin with a Jane Austen-inspired tea party and continue throughout the afternoon and evening with presentations and activities that highlight the author’s timeless influence. Guests are encouraged to dress in period costumes for dinner with Mr. Darcy. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4276.

Fashion Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — The 25th annual Fashion Gala, presented by the Xi Gamma Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Parish Hall, 250 Woodlawn Drive. The event will feature prizes on display, homemade desserts and a style show with models wearing fashions offered by area merchants. Style-show tickets are $7, and raffle tickets are two for $1 — both available at the door. Proceeds will be donated to local charitable organizations.

Wardrobes and Rings

SEARCY — As the final performance of this year’s Arts and Life Concert Series, Harding University will welcome back playwright and actor David Payne as C.S. Lewis in Wardrobes and Rings at 7 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium. Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/concertseries or call (501) 279-4343.

April 14

Miracle League Benefit

SEARCY — A powder-puff game with a round-robin format will take place at 2 p.m. at Searcy Lion Stadium, sponsored by the Environmental and Spatial Technology class. Proceeds will benefit the proposed Miracle League field for children with special needs. Admission is $5, and donations will also be accepted. Concessions will be sold. For more information, call (501) 388-5238 or email peyton.wright@searcyschools.org.

Concord Gifted and Talented 5K Run/Walk

HEBER SPRINGS — There will be a 5K Run/Walk at Josh Park Trail (Dam Site Park) at 10 a.m., hosted by Concord Gifted and Talented. Packet pickup and registration will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Race fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students if registered by Friday, or $25 and $20, respectively, the day of the race. For more information, call or text (870) 668-6079 or (870) 307-8241. To register online, go to racesignup.com, and type in “Concord GT” under “Find a Race.”

Josh and Ashley Franks Concert

BRADFORD — Josh and Ashley Franks of Savannah, Tennessee, will perform at 6 p.m. at Denmark Baptist Church, 5857 Arkansas 87. The concert is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 278-6601.

Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball

SEARCY — The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will have its yearly fundraiser, the Charity Ball, with a Roaring 20s theme, at 7 p.m. at the Searcy Country Club. The evening will feature a silent auction, a live auction by auctioneer Rodger Cargile, dinner by the Searcy Country Club, and music and dancing by Crown Entertainment. The 2018 Charity Ball Queen is Mary-Lou Dunn. Tickets, at $65 each or $120 per couple, are available to the public, ages 21-plus, from any Junior Auxiliary member. To be a sponsor or donate an auction item, call (501) 254-9181 or email juniorauxiliarysearcyar@gmail.com. Donations are accepted at Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, P.O. Box 156, Searcy, AR 72143.

Cabot Litter Pickup

CABOT — Volunteers are needed for Cabot’s annual spring litter-pickup campaign from 9 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Cabot City Beautiful in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup. Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate in the effort. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the Cabot School District’s Administrative Building parking lot, 602 N. Lincoln St., to check in. Orange safety vests and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will meet back at the parking lot at noon for free food and drinks. For more information, contact the Cabot Clean-Up Committee at (501) 920-2122 or cabotbeautiful@yahoo.com.

ONGOING

Bead Making Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW— The Arkansas Craft School will offer Beginner Glass Bead Making on April 13 and May 18; and Intermediate/Advanced Bead Making on April 14 and 15, and again May 19 and 20, with Sage and Tom Holland. The beginner single-day class will cover the basic techniques, skills and safety practices needed to create glass beads. In the second two-day class, students who have taken the beginning class or have previous experience in bead making are welcome to learn a wide range of techniques. For more information or to register, call (870) 269-8397 or visit arkansascraftschool.org.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring offers free GED classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Evening GED classes are available at Salem High School from 4-7 Mondays. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, the military or employability. An instructor is available at both locations for one-on-one assistance. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Free Tax-Preparation Services

JACKSONVILLE — Residents in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area can receive free tax-preparation assistance from the Central Arkansas Development Council. Help is available at the city of Jacksonville, 109 S. Second St., by appointment. Call (501) 982-0026. For more information, call the CADC at (501) 315-1121. People who make under $54,000 may also self-prepare their taxes at myfreetaxes.com.

Photography Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University is featuring photographs by Eleanor Hamby in an exhibit titled Seven: Continents, Wonders, Faces and Places through April 18. The exhibit documents Hamby’s journey across the globe spanning 105 countries and all seven continents, capturing the expressions of people and the beauty of the wonders of the world. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Shepherd’s Center Wednesday Activities

BEEBE — Seniors participate in classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. The classes include quilting, art, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, genealogy, beginning computers, Bible discussions and bridge, as well as other classes at various times. Lunch is a potluck served to all who attend, whether or not they bring a dish.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a community music gathering from 6-8 p.m. April 16 at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are welcome to attend.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY— The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, visit white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Distinguished Lecture Series: Laura Bush

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States from 2001-09, at 7:30 p.m. April 16 in Benson Auditorium for the fourth presentation of Harding’s 2017-18 Distinguished Lecture Series. Admission is free, and all events are open to the public. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4497. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/asi.

Spring Paint Night

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will offer a Spring Paint Night from 6-8 p.m. April 19 at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 College St. BAAC will provide participants with all of the supplies needed to create a painting during this two-hour workshop. The cost is $35 per person, and preregistration is required. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Tour D’Art

MELBOURNE — The Friends of the Paul Weaver Library will present the seventh annual art extravaganza Tour D’Art from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 19 in the John E. Miller Education Complex. The theme is “Embracing the Imagination.” The exhibit will include works from art students and instructors from area high schools, plus works from Ozarka College students, faculty, staff and friends. Original folk and fine arts, as well as performing arts, will be showcased. Tour D’Art is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information, contact Dan Lindsey at (870) 368-2055 or dlindsey@ozarka.edu.

Wind Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Angel Street

SEARCY — The Harding University Theatre Department will present Angel Street from April 19-21 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.hardingtickets.com or at the door. For more information, call (501) 279-5315 or visit theatre@harding.edu.

Plant Sale

SEARCY — The White County Master Gardeners will have a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Lectures will include Sherri Sanders with Color for Your Garden at 9 a.m.; Ann Wood with Terrific Tomatoes at 10 a.m.; and Bobbie Sandlin with Microbes in Your Garden at 11 a.m. Door prizes will be offered during lectures. For more information, contact the White County Master Gardeners at (501) 268-5394 or uaex.edu/counties/white, or visit facebook.com/WCMG1997.

Sensory Workshops

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will offer sensory workshops April 21 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Kindergartners through fourth-graders will meet from 10-11 a.m.; fifth- and sixth-graders from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and seventh- through 12th-graders from 1-2 p.m. These one-hour specially designed workshops for students dealing with issues on the autism spectrum will be led by Margo Baker, Leia Parks and Hannah Keller Flanery. The cost is $10 per student, and preregistration is required. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Tea, Hats and Fashion

SEARCY — Tea, Hats and Fashion will take place at 10 a.m. April 21 at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch St. Women of all ages are invited to attend and show off their Easter dresses and wear a hat, if desired. There will be a large variety of tea and a fashion show from clothing stores in Searcy, featuring women of all ages from the community. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Center on the Square’s summer production of Mary Poppins.

Ladies Night Out

BEEBE — Beebe Nazarene Church will present a Ladies Night Out from noon to 6 p.m. April 21 at the church, 104 Campground Road. The event is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be awarded. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor women for their annual retreat in the fall. Vendors are needed for the Ladies Night Out. For more information on becoming a vendor, call Linda Ballard at (501) 239-0825.

Gospel Music

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will host gospel-music evangelists Earl and Rita Reynolds from Hemet, California, at 6 p.m. April 22. Pastor Royce L. Lowe and the congregation invite everyone to attend. An offering will be received. For more information, call (501) 982-5018.

Chamber Singers Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. April 22 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Belle Canto and Concert Choir Performance

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring Belle Canto and the Harding Concert Choir at 7 p.m. April 23 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Symphony Orchestra Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. April 24 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Jazz Band Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Jazz Band at 7 p.m. April 26 in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Gallery Reception and Art Walk

BATESVILLE — There will be a gallery reception for the sixth annual Batesville Area Arts Council National Juried Exhibition from 5-7 p.m. April 27 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. An art walk will also take place at various locations on Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

Wheelin’ & Healin’ Car & Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 19th annual Wheelin’ & Healin’ Car & Truck Show, a fundraiser for the Arkansas Baptist Health Foundation’s Healthy and Active Youth Program, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The show, also hosted by the Arkansas Pontiac Association Car Club, features 200-plus show cars and trucks. The event is free to the public, with free parking. There will be concessions and door prizes. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Entry fees are $25 to be judged for awards or $5 for display only. Call Joe at (501) 416-6107 or Tony at (501) 425-3457. The rain date is May 5. For more information, call (501) 982-2245 or visit www.arkansaspontiacs.org or www.goodselltruck.com.

Student Recital

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a student recital featuring Jacob Chesney and Brent Hall on horn at 5 p.m. April 28 in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Boys & Girls Club Banquet Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville Banquet Fundraiser will take place May 1 at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. The theme of the event is Empowering Bright Futures With a Heart of Giving. The keynote speaker will be Susan Hutchinson, the first lady of Arkansas, and the master of ceremonies will be Denise Middleton, news anchor at THV11. Guest speakers will be Jacksonville’s K-9/Community Service Officer Johnny Hicks and youth author and club kid Akire Williamson. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30. Tickets, at $45 each, may be purchased online at www.jbgc.org or at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Crain Ford, Jacksonville Florist, Graffiti Graphics, Cancun Restaurant and Whit Davis Lumber. For more information, call (501) 982-4316.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Kelly Miller Circus

BATESVILLE — The Kelly Miller Circus, sponsored by the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, will perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the City Park-Lower Field. The tent raising will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Advance tickets — at $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors 65 and older — are available at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant and First Community Bank. Tickets at the Circus Box Office on May 4 will be $13 for adults and $8 for children. Buying advance tickets will support the Literacy Project.

