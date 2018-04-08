Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 08, 2018, 4:08 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:45 a.m.

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry is scheduled for May 19. A photograph caption in the Spin Cycle column in today’s pre-printed Style section included the wrong date

