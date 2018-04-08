Hawks trio ready for Fayetteville

Three former Arkansas Hawks teammates and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville signees played their last high school basketball game on Thursday night at the Mike Conley Jr. All-Star Classic in Little Rock and now will focus on their college careers as Hogs.

Little Rock Parkview forward Ethan Henderson, 6-8, 205 pounds, was glad to hear of the return of center Daniel Gafford to the Razorbacks. Gafford decided to bypass the NBA Draft despite being predicted as a first-rounder in many mock drafts.

"I guess it was big for the whole state because the whole state went crazy," Henderson said. "I read the comments on Twitter and stuff, and I was like they were real happy."

He had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots for the Arkansas All-Stars in a 104-102 loss to the Memphis All-Stars.

Henderson likes the possibility of seeing himself, Gafford and power forward signee Reggie Chaney, 6-8, 230, of Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., manning the paint next season.

"That's a good front court right there," Henderson said.

While every freshman has an adjustment period after arriving at college, Henderson doesn't seem fazed.

"I have to get use to the classes and the conditioning and all of that," he said. "There's a lot to adjust to, but it's nothing that can't be done."

Henderson averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal a game to help lead the Patriots to a 25-8 record and the Class 5A state title. His frame is ripe for adding weight, and he hopes to add 20-25 pounds by next season.

"When it becomes August, I hope to be like 225 or 230," he said. "That's what I expect. I don't know for sure, but that's what what I want."

Guard Isaiah Joe, who was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, is one of the best pure shooters the state has produced in years.

He already figured to compete for quality minutes as a freshman, but with the transfers of guard C.J. Jones and wing Darious Hall, he will be a strong candidate for even more.

"Of course, it opens up the opportunity, but I would've really have liked to play with them," Joe said. "I wish them the best of luck wherever they go, but now we're focused on what we have and go on from there."

Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside averaged 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the three-point line for the Class 7A state runner-up Grizzles while earning the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Gatorade Arkansas player of the year awards.

He scored 27 points, including seven three-pointers, in the loss. Joe is also excited to have Gafford back in Fayetteville for next season.

"It's great," he said. "It's really big being able to have his size on the floor and his experience. I think he's going to help us out a lot, and we're going to have a big year with him."

Guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro was a major reason why the Hurricane won back-to-back Class 6A state titles the past two seasons. He averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the 25-5 Hurricane this season, and 15.5 points as a junior while leading Jonesboro to a 32-0 record.

He said he, Henderson and Joe plan to report to Fayetteville in late May.

"We're excited to get on the Hill and play with each other like we have since the sixth grade," Sills said. "Since [Jones] and [Hall] left, it's opened up some big spots and playing minutes, and so we're going to come in together and try and work and try and get a spot."

Sills' energy and intensity on the defensive end will remind fans of former Razorbacks Arlyn Bowers, Clint McDaniel and Robert Shepherd.

"I play with a chip on my shoulder," said Sills, who scored 12 points in the the all-star game. "I never back down from nobody, no matter who they are. Not being arrogant or cocky, but that was how I was born and raised, and that's how I'm going to keep on playing."

He has lofty goals for his freshman season.

"I always think big," Sills said. "I want to be freshman of the year and come in and play hard and start as a freshman."

