Gunshot victim found in parking lot of Little Rock grocery store dies of wounds

A 52-year-old man shot multiple times late last month died of his injuries Saturday morning, Little Rock police said.

Around 8:20 p.m. March 31, officers were called to 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a news release. It's the address of a Kroger grocery store, according to online maps.

In the parking lot, they found Reginald Travis of Little Rock suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious but unable to offer a detailed description of who shot him, police said.

At the time, his injuries were serious but not considered to be life-threatening, the release said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday morning as a result of his injuries, police said.

At this time, there is no suspect information, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said Travis' death was the 14th homicide of the year.

Metro on 04/08/2018