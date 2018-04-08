McCutchen's HR in 14th lifts Giants over Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run home run to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the 14th inning, giving him a career-high six hits and the San Francisco Giants a 7-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

McCutchen fell behind Wilmer Font 1-2 before fouling off seven pitches. He then turned on a 2-2 pitch and drove it into the seats in left field, scoring Kelby Tomlinson and Joe Panik, who both singled off Font (0-2).

McCutchen drove in four runs and raised his batting average from .083 to .258. The 2013 NL MVP got a hearty ovation from Giants fans for the walk-off blast, his first big moment with San Francisco since being acquired from Pittsburgh in an offseason blockbuster.

"Finally showed up today. Finally," McCutchen said. "It's only what, Game 7, but when you're not getting hits, it feels like it's forever. Feels good to show up today and do the job."

Buster Posey also homered for the Giants, who wasted leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before winning on McCutchen's shot. Panik added three hits and Austin Jackson had two.

Roberto Gomez retired three batters for his first major league victory. The Giants emptied their bullpen by using nine relievers.

The Dodgers had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the 14th when Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) singled in Yasiel Puig.

CARDINALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 In the coldest home start in Cardinals' history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs as St. Louis ended visiting Arizona's four-game winning streak. It was 37 degrees at gametime with a wind chill of 29. The previous recorded low in St. Louis was 38 degrees for the first pitch on April 16, 1961, against Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 20, MARLINS 1 Maikel Franco and Aaron Altherr each hit a grand slam and Carlos Santana and Jorge Alfaro also went deep as host Philadelphia routed Miami.

ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 2, 10 INNINGS Tony Wolters drew a bases-loaded walk off Arodys Vizcaino with two outs in the 10th inning, sending host Colorado to a victory over Atlanta.

REDS 7, PIRATES 4 Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, and visiting Cincinnati topped Pittsburgh.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 2 Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single during visiting Chicago’s four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat Milwaukee. With one out and the bases loaded, he hit a 0-1 pitch from Jacob Barnes into left-center to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

METS 3, NATIONALS 2 Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI double and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to help visiting New York defeat Washington. Bryce Harper hit his fifth home run for the Nationals.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 5, BLUE JAYS 1 Mike Minor pitched two-hit ball over six innings to win a start for the first time since 2014 and host Texas defeated Toronto.

ROYALS 1, INDIANS 0 Trevor Bauer allowed Lucas Duda’s home run on his first pitch in the seventh inning for the game’s only run and Ian Kennedy pitched six shutout innings, leading visiting Kansas City to a victory over Cleveland in frigid conditions. Duda’s shot off Bauer (0-1) was one of only three hits by the Royals and a rare highlight as the teams survived nine innings with the temperature hovering around freezing.

MARINERS 11, TWINS 4 Kyle Seager and Guillermo Heredia homered, and Ryon Healy drove in three runs as visiting Seattle helped Mike Leake (2-0) win again.

RED SOX 10, RAYS 3 Xander Bogaerts hit the first grand slam by a Boston player since the end of the 2016 season and drove in a career-best six runs to carry the Red Sox past visiting Tampa Bay for their seventh consecutive victory.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 1 Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs, Michael Fulmer pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and Detroit beat host Chicago.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 3 Sonny Gray pitched six effective innings and rookie Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in host New York’s victory over Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 1, PADRES 0 Four-time Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer overran a towering popup with two outs in the 10th inning, allowing the ball to fall without being touched and giving host Houston a bizarre victory over San Diego. A single by Brian McCann and a steal by pinch runner Derek Fisher -- ruled safe after a video review flipped the call -- set up the unusual ending. Alex Bregman hit the popup and Hosmer, signed to a rich free agent deal by the Padres, ran in to make the play. But with reliever Phil Maton and third baseman Christian Villaneuva staying out of the way, Hosmer suddenly realized he was in trouble and had no chance to catch it. The ball plopped onto the grass a few feet behind him, between the plate, mound and first base.

