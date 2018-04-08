McIlroy, Reed set for another clash

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- There was thunder on the ground, a series of ear-splitting roars for Patrick Reed and his two eagles, and Rory McIlroy and his final birdie.

Everyone else is trying desperately to keep up with them in the Masters.

"The roars ... it's hard not to know what's going on," McIlroy said.

By the end of a wet and wild Saturday at Augusta National, Reed helped bring this Masters into focus.

He seized control with a pair of eagles on the back nine, two big pars and a 5-under 67 that gave him a three-shot lead over McIlroy as he goes for his first major in the city where he led undermanned Augusta State to two NCAA titles.

His primary challenger is McIlroy, in the final group at the Masters for the first time in seven years, this time with a shot at the career Grand Slam.

Reed and McIlroy are indelibly linked to a Ryder Cup singles match at Hazeltine about 18 months ago when they traded big putts until Reed prevailed on the 18th hole.

"It won't be quite as intense as that Ryder Cup match, I don't think," said McIlroy, alluding to the partisan and at times rude nature of cheers rarely found at Augusta National. "I think we'll still be feeling it. It's the latest round of a major championship. Patrick is going for his first major. And I'm going for ... something else."

He paused and smiled upon hearing a few chuckles.

That "something else" is something grand. At stake for McIlroy is the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

"It's going to be good fun," he said.

Reed ran off three consecutive birdies around the turn, and he stretched his lead to as many as five shots with his eagles.

The first one was a 15-foot putt on the 13th hole. The next one was far more bold. From just under 270 yards, with the rain making the air feel heavy, Reed hit a 3-wood just over the water and short of the bunker. His chip from 80 feet slammed against the pin and dropped for eagle. Reed pumped his fist.

He was at 14 under.

McIlroy made up a five-shot deficit in eight holes when he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 eighth. Reed was in the group behind him. He holed a 10-footer for birdie, the start of three in a row to regain control.

"Any time you hear a bunch of roars, you're going to get excited, especially if you feel like you're playing some good golf," Reed said. "Felt like I was doing what I needed to do. Of course, I heard the roar on 8, but then to birdie 8, to make the putt on 9, and then hit a good shot on 10 and make birdie there ... I just felt like from that point, the crowds were electrified.

"You had to ride the momentum and keep it going."

McIlroy figured that chip-in at No. 8 was going off the green except that it struck the pin. He also feared for the worst when his second shot on the par-5 13th went into a sea of pink azaleas, and he wasn't sure he could find the ball. He found it, and the bushes were thin enough he could chip out of the mess and escape with par.

"Just a great day," McIlroy said. "To get myself into the final group, and have a chance to win another major ... you couldn't ask for much more out of today."

The verbal gamesmanship may have started early.

"I feel like all the pressure is on him," McIlroy said. "He's got to go out and protect that, and he's got a few guys chasing him that are pretty big-time players. He's got that to deal with and sleep on tonight."

Reed didn't flinch when told of McIlroy's views.

"I am leading," he said. "But at the same time, he's trying to go for the career Grand Slam. You can put it either way. Honestly, I woke up this morning, felt fine. Didn't feel any pressure. Just came out and tried to play some golf. And I believe that's how it's going to be [Sunday]."

Rickie Fowler made eagle on the par-5 second and was 5 under through eight holes. He cooled until the end of his round, when a pair of birdies over the last two holes gave him a 65 and left him five shots behind.

Jon Rahm of Spain also chipped in for eagle on No. 8 and saved par on the 13th after hitting into the creek in his round of 65. He was at 8-under 208. Henrik Stenson (70) was seven shots behind.

Tiger Woods had to significantly lower his goal this week. He shot 72, was 18 shots behind and now hopes to finish the tournament under par.

So many others who started the third round with a chance didn't do nearly enough to stay remotely close to Reed. Justin Thomas (70), Jordan Spieth (71) and Dustin Johnson (71) all are at least nine shots behind.

Masters Glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A look at the third round Saturday in the Masters:

LEADING Patrick Reed had a 5-under 67 for a three-shot lead.

TRAILING Rory McIlroy shot 65 and will play in the final group at the Masters for the first time since 2011.

CONTENDING Rickie Fowler was five shots behind and Jon Rahm of Spain was six shots behind. Each shot a 65.

TIGER TALES Tiger Woods played the par 5s in 1 over and shot 72. He was 18 shots behind.

EAGLES HAVE LANDED McIlroy, Rahm and Reed each chipped in for eagle.

KEY STATISTIC Reed has rounds of 69-66-67. No one has ever shot all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters.

NOTEWORTHY The top four players on the leaderboard are all in their 20s.

QUOTEWORTHY "We've actually got quite a good relationship, but at the end of the day, it's business and we're both trying to do something pretty special." -- McIlroy on playing with Reed in the final group.

KEY TEE TIMES Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, 1:40 p.m.; Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, 1:30 p.m. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, 1 p.m.; Tiger Woods and Rafa Cabrera Bello, 10:10 a.m.

TODAY'S TV 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., CBS Sports.

Masters tee times

All times Central

a-denotes amateur

9 a.m. Vijay Singh

9:10 a.m. Ian Poulter, Brian Harman

9:20 a.m. Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson

9:30 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, a-Doug Ghim

9:40 a.m. Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley

9:50 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele

10 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

10:10 a.m. Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tiger Woods

10:20 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples

10:40 a.m. Xsch Johndon, Webb Simpson

10:50 a.m. Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

11 a.m. Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

11:10 a.m. Haotong Li, Paul Casey

11:20 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley

11:40 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari

11:50 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

Noon Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

12:20 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar

12:30 p.m. Jason Day, Bernd Wiesberger

12:40 p.m. Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen

12:50 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith

1 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:10 p.m. Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman

1:20 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

1:40 p.m. Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

