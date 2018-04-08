Naylor sinks Travs twice

MISSIONS 6-5, TRAVELERS 2-3

Some fans of the Arkansas Travelers may have had high hopes Saturday night when a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first put the home team up 1-0. San Antonio's Josh Naylor shattered those hopes.

The 20-year-0ld Canadian had two hits in each game Saturday, accounting for seven RBI, as the Missions swept a doubleheader from the Travelers 6-2 and 5-3 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Leadoff hitter Braden Bishop took the second pitch he saw from Matt Strahm in the first game onto the berm in left field for a 1-0 lead. The Travelers didn't score again until the fifth inning.

The Travelers' Chase DeJong got into a little trouble in the second. He issued a one-out walk to third baseman Ty France, then gave up a double to Kyle Overstreet, moving France to third. A single from Michael Gettys drove in both runners, giving the Missions a lead they would not surrender.

DeJong walked River Stevens to open the fifth. Forrest Allday (University of Central Arkansas) popped out to third base, but Naylor lofted the first of two home runs into the berm in right field, giving the Missions a 4-2 lead.

"The first was a two-seam fastball away, and the second was high on the inside," Naylor said.

In the second game, the Travelers again scored first but the Missions held a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh.

Successive singles opened the inning for San Antonio. One out later, Naylor doubled to deep center, driving in the two runners. A wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Naylor to score for a 5-1 lead.

The Travelers loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on singles from Yonathan Mendoza, Chris Mariscal and Chuck Taylor. Seth Mejias-Breen nubbed one to pitcher Brad Wieck, who threw wide of home to allow two runs to score. Wieck caught Dario Pizanno looking at a third strike, then got Joey Curletta to fly out to end the game.

Logan Allen (1-0) worked 5 innings, giving up 1 hit, 1 run, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz (0-1) went 5 innings, giving up 6 hits while walking 1 and striking out 3.

Today's game

TRAVELERS VS. HOOKS

WHEN 2:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Johendi Jiminian (1-5, 5.40 ERA in 2017); Hooks: RHP Akeem Bostick (8-7, 4.06 ERA in 2017)

TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game.

PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases after the game. Receive a $3 ticket discount with military identification and $3 discount coupons are available at Edwards Food Giant locations. Bring a church bulletin to admit a family for $10.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Corpus Christi, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

