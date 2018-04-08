Outdoors calendar

Calendar

APRIL

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

13 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

14 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Overcup, Lakeview Landing. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

14 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Spillway Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited youth clay shoot. AGFF Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

17 Maumelle chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Razorback Pizza, Maumelle. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

21 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.

21 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. DeGray Lake, Spillway Ramp. sherwoodbassclub.com

21 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devils Fork Ramp. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

21 Arkansas Bass Anglers Division 50 tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville. Bill Puckett (501) 339-4876.

