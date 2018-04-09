1 killed, 2 hurt when vehicle drives off icy Arkansas highway, overturns in ditch

A crash Saturday morning on an icy Arkansas highway left one person dead and two others hurt, police said.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on Arkansas 16 east of Siloam Springs in Benton County, according to a preliminary report.

Police said 21-year-old Riley E. Stanley of Lowell was driving a 2005 Nissan west when he lost control in a curve, and the vehicle crossed the centerline and traveled into eastbound traffic.

The vehicle then traveled into a ditch, and its passenger side struck a tree before the vehicle overturned and landed on its top, authorities said.

A passenger, 20-year-old Miles D. Walker of Rogers, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Stanley and another passenger, 20-year-old Mason A. Smith of Siloam Springs, were also reportedly hurt.

Police said the road was icy and the weather was cloudy at the time of the wreck.

Walker’s death was one of at least 98 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police figures.