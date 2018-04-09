Police: 2 armed robberies reported to Little Rock, including 1 in which 52-year-old told to 'strip'

At least two armed robberies took place in Little Rock over the weekend, police reports show, including one in which a group told a 52-year-old man to take off his clothes.

The first happened about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to one report. The 20-year-old victim told officers he had asked a 19-year-old to give him a ride to his sister's house in North Little Rock. The teen reportedly agreed but stated he had to make a stop. The North Little Rock resident said he was taken to Spanish Jon's Apartments, 5001 W. 65th St., and waited outside the car while the 19-year-old went into a unit.

When the teen came back, he put a black handgun to the man's side and demanded his phone as well as his backpack, according to the report.

The North Little Rock man said he handed the items over, and that his backpack contained his debit card, birth certificate and $600 in cash. The robber drove off west in a maroon four-door Hyundai, the report states.

The 19-year-old was named as a suspect in the report but did not appear on the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Monday morning.

According to another report, officers were called to Pic-Pac Liquor, 4407 W. 12th St., about 9 p.m. Saturday, where a 52-year-old man said he had been robbed by several individuals.

The victim said he was coming out of the store when four males approached him and told him to "strip." Then they began circling him, he said. One showed a black handgun in his waistband and began putting on a ski mask, the report states.

The 52-year-old said he gave the robbers the cash he had, and the robbers left on foot.

Officers found a teenager who matched the description of one of the suspects, but the 15-year-old named in the report said he was at the store with friends who were trying to get money for sodas but didn't know anything about a robbery. The victim later said he did not want to press charges, so the teen was released, according to the report.