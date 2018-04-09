36-year-old Arkansan dies after pickup veers off road, overturns

A 36-year-old Arkansas man died early Sunday after his pickup traveled off a road and overturned, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. as James Seaton was traveling south on Phillips County Road 315 in Helena-West Helena, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police said Seaton’s southbound 2005 Chevrolet pickup drove off the road and overturned.

The Helena-West Helena resident reportedly suffered fatal injuries.

Travel conditions at the time of the report were described as clear and dry.

At least 98 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.