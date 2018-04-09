43-year-old Arkansas highway worker killed when road roller overturns, agency says

An Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department worker died Monday afternoon while patching asphalt on a state highway, the agency said.

James Kirk Watts, 43, of Marshall died after the road roller he was driving traveled off a Searcy County road and overturned, agency spokesman Danny Straessle said.

According to Straessle, Watts was pronounced dead at the scene around noon. He had worked with the agency for 13 years, the spokesman said.

Watts' death was one of at least 99 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police data.