Home / Latest News /
43-year-old Arkansas highway worker killed when road roller overturns, agency says
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 6:12 p.m.
An Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department worker died Monday afternoon while patching asphalt on a state highway, the agency said.
James Kirk Watts, 43, of Marshall died after the road roller he was driving traveled off a Searcy County road and overturned, agency spokesman Danny Straessle said.
According to Straessle, Watts was pronounced dead at the scene around noon. He had worked with the agency for 13 years, the spokesman said.
Watts' death was one of at least 99 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary state police data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 43-year-old Arkansas highway worker killed when road roller overturns, agency says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.