Home / Latest News /
Head-on collision on wet central Arkansas road leaves 1 dead, authorities say
This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.
A 54-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on a wet road in Faulkner County, state police said.
The wreck happened shortly before 3 p.m. as Joe Lawrence of Cabot was driving south on Arkansas 107 at Fortson Road in Vilonia, according to a preliminary report.
Lawrence’s 1995 Chevrolet Silverado crossed into northbound traffic, causing it to hit the front of a northbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler, police said.
Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported hurt.
The road was wet and the weather was cloudy at the time, police said.
Lawrence’s death was one of at least 98 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Head-on collision on wet central Arkansas road leaves 1 dead, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.