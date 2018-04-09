After buying former Acxiom headquarters for $25M, Simmons Bank moves workers into downtown Little Rock building

Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff has relocated about 100 bank employees into the former headquarters of Acxiom in downtown Little Rock’s River Market District.

Work to remodel the building hasn’t begun.

“We are finalizing construction plans and hope to complete the project by the first quarter of 2019,” Caroline Makris, marketing manager and vice president at Simmons, said last week.

By that time, the bank hopes to have 350 employees in the building, Makris said in a follow-up email Monday morning. “Our four-year plan is to accommodate more than 500” employees.

The announcement that Simmons, the state’s third largest bank with $15.1 billion in assets, had purchased the property from Acxiom for $25 million came a year ago last month.