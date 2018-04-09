All you really need to know about the Real ID

In bygone days, a TV commercial for a now-defunct petroleum company that had a star for its logo averred you could “trust your car to the man who wears the star,” Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Now a star — this time on your driver’s license — tells government employees you are trustworthy.

The federal government is requiring that, by Oct. 1, 2020, you must have a “Real ID” to enter any federal building or board a commercial airplane.

