All you really need to know about the Real ID
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
In bygone days, a TV commercial for a now-defunct petroleum company that had a star for its logo averred you could “trust your car to the man who wears the star,” Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
Now a star — this time on your driver’s license — tells government employees you are trustworthy.
The federal government is requiring that, by Oct. 1, 2020, you must have a “Real ID” to enter any federal building or board a commercial airplane.
