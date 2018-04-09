Home / Latest News /
Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1 trillion by 2019
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:19 p.m.
Comments (2)
WASHINGTON — A new budget analysis says the combined effects of President Donald Trump's tax cuts and last month's budget-busting spending bill will send the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.
That's the word from the Congressional Budget Office, which said the twin tax and spending bills will push the budget deficit to $804 billion this year and just under $1 trillion for the upcoming year.
The office said economic growth from the tax cuts will add 0.7 percent on average to the nation's economic output over the coming decade. Those effects will only partially offset the deficit cost of the tax cuts. The administration had promised the cuts would pay for themselves.
The deficit would permanently breach the $1 trillion mark in 2020 unless Congress reins it back.
hah406 says... April 9, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.
I am so freaking happy to finally find out from the GOP that all the crap they have been spewing during Obama's administration were just lies, and that deficits really don't matter at all. Or is it that they don't matter if you are giving money back to big corporations and the 1%?
permalink
TimberTopper says... April 9, 2018 at 1:56 p.m.
hah, your last sentence pretty well summed it up.
permalink
