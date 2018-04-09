Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery officials: $90,000 prize unclaimed
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.
A player who won $90,000 in the Natural State Jackpot has yet to claim the prize, Arkansas lottery officials said Monday.
The ticket was reportedly sold in Jonesboro at Jordan's Kwik Stop, a convenience store at 4502 E. Nettleton Ave.
It was a winner in the game's Saturday night drawing, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Facebook page.
Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1 per play, the lottery's website states. The winning numbers are 3, 18, 25, 30 and 34.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas lottery officials: $90,000 prize unclaimed
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.