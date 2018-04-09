Arkansas lottery officials: $90,000 prize unclaimed

A player who won $90,000 in the Natural State Jackpot has yet to claim the prize, Arkansas lottery officials said Monday.

The ticket was reportedly sold in Jonesboro at Jordan's Kwik Stop, a convenience store at 4502 E. Nettleton Ave.

It was a winner in the game's Saturday night drawing, according to a post on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's Facebook page.

Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1 per play, the lottery's website states. The winning numbers are 3, 18, 25, 30 and 34.