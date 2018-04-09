AT THE POST

DAY 51 of 55
SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,500
SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,521,918
SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $370,201
SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,151,717
TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Parx, 11:55 a.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m.; Will Rogers, 1 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 3:25 p.m.
SUNDAY'S STARS
Alex Canchari was the only jockey to win two races. Canchari won the first race with Superstar Bea ($4.40) and the sixth race with Awesome Gal ($7.80). On the season, Canchari is in sixth place in the jockey standings with 25 victories in 208 starts.
FINAL FURLONG
The final week of the season begins Wednesday and concludes Saturday. The Racing Festival of the South starts on Thursday with the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-olds.
