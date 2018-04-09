Home / Latest News /
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer who paid porn actress
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:23 p.m. Updated today at 4:11 p.m.
- Comments (6)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — Federal agents Monday raided the offices of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been under intense public scrutiny for weeks over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.
The raid on Cohen's office was done by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and was based at least partly on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan.
"The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," Ryan said in a statement. "It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients."
Ryan did not elaborate on the documents that were taken from Cohen's office but said he has cooperated with investigators, including speaking with lawmakers looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
In his remarks to the Senate intelligence committee, Cohen confirmed that during the early parts of the Trump campaign, the Trump Organization pursued a proposal in Russia for a Trump Tower Moscow. He has downplayed the significance of the deal, which fell through, and said it wasn't related to the campaign.
But Cohen has more recently attracted attention for his acknowledgment that he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket just days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Daniels and he was not reimbursed for the payment.
Trump told reporters last week that he did not know about the payment.
Daniels has said she had sex with the president in 2006. She has been suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed before the election and has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid in order to "set the record straight."
Daniels argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was signed by only Daniels and Cohen, but was not signed by Trump.
The New York Times first reported on the raid.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer who paid porn actress
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 total comments
ARMNAR says... April 9, 2018 at 3:54 p.m.
*grabs popcorn*
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... April 9, 2018 at 3:55 p.m.
The number of indictments and investigatons of associates of this president can only lead one to believe there is corruption at the highest levels. I continue to be amazed at how callous Republicans are at accepting this as appropriate behavior. It shows how far that party has sunken.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... April 9, 2018 at 3:56 p.m.
Lawdy, lawdy...what do you want to bet those docs contain conclusive evidence that Trump is lying about not knowing about the payoff? What a way to start a Monday with the Feds knocking on your door.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BOLTAR says... April 9, 2018 at 4:07 p.m.
The bus under which Trump recently threw Cohen just ran over him.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BOLTAR says... April 9, 2018 at 4:17 p.m.
Will that same bus now back up over Trump?
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopMom says... April 9, 2018 at 4:26 p.m.
I am waiting to see what Mueller has on financial ties between Trump and the Russians. I am expecting that Mueller will not try to indict a sitting president, but rather will issue a report to Congress with the facts. It really should be up to the House to file impeachment articles in most cases of presidential misconduct.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.