BASKETBALL: Hogs get JUCO commitment

Junior-college wingman Mason Jones orally committed to University of Arkansas, Fayetteville basketball Coach Mike Anderson on Saturday during his official visit that started Friday. Jones, 6-5, 202 pounds, of Connors State College in Oklahoma picked the Hogs over a scholarship offer from the University of Central Arkansas. Brigham Young and Washington were showing interest along with numerous others. He was being recruited by Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland. Jones, who has three years of eligibility left, averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season as a freshman. He shot 42.9 percent from beyond the three-point line, 51.5 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line. He played his senior year at Triple A Academy in Dallas and attended Lincoln Prep a year before junior college. His brother, Matt, was a guard for Duke from 2013-2017. His sister, Jordan, was a guard for Texas A&M from 2012-2016. Jones is expected to help replace guard C.J. Jones and forward Darious Hall, both of whom announced last week their intentions to transfer. He’s expected to ink with the Hogs during the upcoming signing period that starts Wednesday.

— Richard Davenport