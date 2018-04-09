Police: Arkansas man arrested after fleeing officers, leaving 7 children at home

A central Arkansas man suspected of drug use was arrested on child endangerment charges after leaving seven children behind as he fled officers, police said.

Around 9:25 p.m. Saturday, an officer was called to an address on South Spring Street in reference to a disturbance, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

Resident Gregory Patterson — who officers said had a “very strong odor of burned marijuana” and was seen smoking inside the home — told police that he had been threatened with a gun.

Authorities say Patterson, 24, then tried to flee, leaving seven minors at the residence.

Patterson was arrested around 10:30 pm. on one count each of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and fleeing. He also faces seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.

According to an online inmate roster, Patterson remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, and bail was set at $10,000. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 26.