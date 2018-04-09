Noland informs MLB franchises he's a Hog

Arkansas quarterback and pitcher signee Connor Noland has notified all Major League Baseball franchises he is 100 percent committed to playing football and baseball at Arkansas.

In an email to the teams, Noland said he planned to be in Fayetteville in late May to attend classes and begin his lifelong dream of being a Razorback. He was a candidate to be drafted in the coming Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft that begins June 4.

Noland, 6-3, 208 pounds, inked with the Hogs over scholarship offers from Penn State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and others. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 14 pocket-passer and the No. 243 overall prospect in the nation.

Noland completed 225 of 323 passes for 2,801 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing 6 interceptions this season. He also rushed 82 times for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns in helping the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A state championship,