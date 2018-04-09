Home /
Diamond Hogs jump back into top 5 after Auburn sweep
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ weekend sweep of Auburn at Baum Stadium vaulted the Razorbacks back into the top 5 this week.
The Razorbacks (24-9) moved up 5 spots to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll released Monday, the team's highest ranking in the poll this season. Arkansas has swept both home SEC series this spring (Kentucky, Auburn) and is 6-0 at home in conference play for the first time since 1990.
Arkansas travels to North Little Rock on Tuesday to face Grambling State at Dickey-Stephens Park before opening a Thursday-Saturday set against South Carolina at Baum Stadium. Thursday’s game will air on SEC Network at 6 p.m.
Other SEC teams in this week’s poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (4), Kentucky (11), Vanderbilt (16), Georgia (18), Texas A&M (19), Auburn (23) and LSU (24). Missouri, ranked No. 22 last week, dropped out of the poll.
