Monday, April 09, 2018, 2:24 p.m.

Diamond Hogs jump back into top 5 after Auburn sweep

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 12:15 p.m.

arkansas-vs-auburn-sunday-april-8-2018-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville-arkansas-won-5-4-to-sweep-the-three-game-series

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas vs Auburn Sunday April 8, 2018 at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas won 5-4 to sweep the three game series.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ weekend sweep of Auburn at Baum Stadium vaulted the Razorbacks back into the top 5 this week.

The Razorbacks (24-9) moved up 5 spots to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll released Monday, the team's highest ranking in the poll this season. Arkansas has swept both home SEC series this spring (Kentucky, Auburn) and is 6-0 at home in conference play for the first time since 1990.

Arkansas travels to North Little Rock on Tuesday to face Grambling State at Dickey-Stephens Park before opening a Thursday-Saturday set against South Carolina at Baum Stadium. Thursday’s game will air on SEC Network at 6 p.m.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (4), Kentucky (11), Vanderbilt (16), Georgia (18), Texas A&M (19), Auburn (23) and LSU (24). Missouri, ranked No. 22 last week, dropped out of the poll.

