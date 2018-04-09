Diamondbacks drop Cardinals after benches clear

ST. LOUIS — Torey Lovullo claimed his Arizona Diamondbacks were being framed.

The manager set off a benches-clearing incident in his team’s 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday by maintaining eight-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina was earning unwarranted strike calls.

“I don’t want to say he is getting more than anyone else, because it’s part of the game,” Lovullo said. “I have the utmost respect for Yadier Molina. He’s one of the best catchers the game has ever seen. It was more of me saying, I respect him on that level, that he’s getting special things because he’s that good. That’s where I was coming from.”

Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons in the second inning. Lovullo was arguing a called third strike on A.J. Pollock and got into a shouting match with Molina. The catcher appeared to lunge at Luvollo and made contact as players ran onto the field.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny stepped between Molina and Lovullo. Lovullo had shown displeasure on a strike three call to David Peralta in the first inning, then went to the umpire after the call against Pollock.

“I used a poor choice of words and he (Molina) took offense to it,”Lovuollo said. “I wish I could take back what I said. It really wasn’t directed at him. I was just frustrated over what I was watching.”

Molina remained upset after the game

“He said a bad word to me and I reacted that way,” Molina said. “He called me (it) twice. You can’t allow that.”

Arizona opened the season with three straight series wins for the first time, and its 7-2 start match the franchise best also accomplished in 2000, 2007, 2008 and 2017.

With three losses in its last five games, St. Louis dropped to 4-5.

PHILLIES 6, MARLINS 3 Jake Arrieta lasted just four innings Sunday in his first start for the Phillies, and Philadelphia lost to Miami on Brian Anderson’s tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning. Arrieta was charged with three runs — two earned — and three hits while striking out five. He surrendered a solo homer to Miguel Rojas, the second batter he faced.

PIRATES 5, REDS 0 Jameson Taillon (2-0) pitched a one-hitter for his first shutout in 45 major league starts, allowing Tyler Mahle’s single to center with one out in the third. He struck out seven and walked two.

CUBS 3, BREWERS 0 The Cubs’ 3,600-mile trip that started two weeks ago ended Sunday with a shutout victory over Milwaukee. Left-hander Jose Quintana and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Cubs took three of four games from the Brewers and finished their first trip with a 5-4 record.

BRAVES 4, ROCKIES 0 Sean Newcomb pitched into the seventh inning, Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson hit back-to-back homers and Atlanta beat Colorado.

DODGERS 2, GIANTS 1 Cody Bellinger overcame a bout of food poisoning to score the go-ahead run on Kyle Farmer’s pinch-hit double in the 10th inning, and the Dodgers beat San Francisco to snap a four-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 7, 12 INNINGS Brad Brach a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the 12th and Baltimore held off the New York Yankees. RED SOX 8, RAYS 7 Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI double in Boston’s wild six-run eighth inning, and the Red Sox beat Tampa Bay for their eighth straight win.

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 1 Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning, lifting Cleveland over the Royals in the coldest game in Progressive Field history.

TIGERS 1, CHICAGO WHITE SOX Mike Fiers combined with four relievers on a three-hitter, and Detroit took advantage of a passed ball to score an unearned run in the first inning to complete a three-game sweep.

BLUE JAYS 7, RANGERS 4 Steve Pearce homered on the first pitch of the game, Kendrys Morales added a three-run shot in the first inning and the Toronto beat Texas.

ANGELS 6, ATHLETICS 1 Shohei Ohtani retired Oakland’s first 19 batters and yielded one hit over seven shutout innings in his home pitching debut. Marcus Semien’s clean one-out single to left broke up Ohtani’s bid for a perfect game, Two-way Japanese sensation finished the inning and left the game with 12 strikeouts.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 4, PADRES 1 Charlie Morton, the No. 5 starter on a pitching staff that is arguably the best in baseball, continued to dominate and Max Stassi hit a three-run homer as defending champion Houston beat San Diego to win the three-game series.