Monday, April 09, 2018, 3:46 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.

As mayor of North Little Rock, Patrick Henry Hays had embraced the agenda of Mayors Against Illegal Guns. A story in Sunday’s Democrat-Gazette misstated the municipal leader’s name.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

