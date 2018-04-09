Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 09, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

GOLF: Razorbacks finish eighth in Texas

This article was published today at 1:29 a.m.

The University of Arkansas’ men’s team finished eighth at The Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas on Sunday with a 898.

Oklahoma State won the tournament with an 869 while Kent State was second.

Individually, William Buhl finished tied for 15th with a 6-over-par 222.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: GOLF: Razorbacks finish eighth in Texas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online