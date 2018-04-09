GOLF: Razorbacks finish eighth in Texas
This article was published today at 1:29 a.m.
The University of Arkansas’ men’s team finished eighth at The Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas on Sunday with a 898.
Oklahoma State won the tournament with an 869 while Kent State was second.
Individually, William Buhl finished tied for 15th with a 6-over-par 222.
— Democrat-Gazette Press Services
